Patriots vs Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online

The Patriots vs Chargers live stream features two teams coming off very different games. New England is fresh of a 54-point performance while Los Angeles is hoping the bye week is all they needed to clear their heads after a six-point performance in Baltimore. Mac Jones leads the Pats against Justin Herbert's Chargers in this NFL live stream.

Patriots vs Chargers channel, start time The Patriots vs Chargers live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 31)

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Patriots (3-4) are fighting to get to the .500 mark for the first time since week two and they can accomplish that with a win in L.A. on Sunday. If momentum is a factor then there is probably no better momentum than a 54-13 win over the Jets.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw for 307 yards in the win marking the first 300-yard game of his career. He also completed 24-of-his-36 passes with two touchdowns. Jones was well supported on the ground with Damien Harris rushing for 106 yards and two scores of his own.

Overall, Jones has emerged as the top rookie quarterback in his QB-Heavy draft class. The15th overall pick has posted a 92.8 passer rating this season, out performing top picks like Trevor Lawrence (75.5) and Zach Wilson (63.5) who were taken first and second overall respectively.

The Chargers (4-2) took a 34-6 road loss to the Ravens, then had to sit through the six hour cross-country flight home and a bye week with that taste in their mouth. It was their worst loss since a 45-0 stomping at the hands of the Patriots on December 6th of last year.

Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense will look to get back on track as they were rolling before Baltimore, averaging 35 points-per-game during a three-game win streak. Running back Austin Ekeler was also putting a fine season together for himself before running into the Ravens. Ekeler ran for just seven yards on six carries two weeks ago.

The Chargers are 6-point favorites against the Patriots. The over/under is 49.

How to watch Patriots vs Chargers live stream from anywhere

Image We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Patriots vs Chargers, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Patriots vs Chargers live streams in the US

In the US, today's Patriots vs Chargers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 31)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals. View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Patriots vs Chargers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Chargers.

Patriots vs Chargers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Patriots vs Chargers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Patriots vs Chargers live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Patriots vs Chargers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Chargers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.