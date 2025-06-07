Today’s Andorra vs England live stream sees the Three Lions aim to make it three wins from three World Cup qualifiers against the team sitting bottom of Group K — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Andorra vs England live streams, date, time, channels The England vs Andorra live stream will take place on today (June 7).

► Time: 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEST (Sun)

• WATCH FREE — on ITVX (U.K.)

The Thomas Tuchel era continues this weekend as England look to follow up their comfortable wins over Albania and Latvia with a convincing victory against Andorra. That means the likes of Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer could feature for the first time under the German, while Harry Kane is expected to lead the line and win his 106th cap to move level with Frank Lampard and Sir Bobby Charlton on the all-time men’s appearances list.

Andorra have had a dreadful start to qualifying, losing narrowly at home to Latvia before being thumped 3-0 by Albania in Tirana. Bottom of the table and having yet to score a goal, they have also been dealt a huge blow as Albert Rosas, the nation’s joint second-highest scorer of all time, is not fit to be in the squad.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch today’s Andorra vs England live streams online, from anywhere and for FREE.

FREE Andorra vs England live stream

Three Lions fans in the U.K. can watch today's England game against Andorra on ITV1 or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch an England vs Andorra live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Andorra vs England from anywhere with a VPN

Andorra vs England live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Andorra vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

How to watch Andorra vs England live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Andorra vs England on FOX's FS1 channel or the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FS1 on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $40/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 40 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $80/month but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch Andorra vs England in Canada

Canadians can watch Andorra vs England, along with every other Nations League game, on sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN costs $34.99/month fee, although you can save a little by buying an annual pass for $300. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

How to watch Andorra vs England in Australia

The Andorra vs England live stream is on Optus Sport in Australia, which has the rights to all FIFA World Cup qualifying games in the current cycle (as well as all Premier League live streams).

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229, and it's cheaper if you're already an Optus customer.

How to watch Andorra vs England in New Zealand

Kiwis can access an Andorra vs England live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

For those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 4 and via the Sky Sport Go app for subscribers.

