The PGA Tour will converge on TPC River Highlands this week, as top-of-the-tree Scottie Scheffler seeks to defend his title and walk away with the grand prize of $3.6 million. You can watch Travelers Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The starting field in Connecticut is a veritable who's who of the PGA Tour, with Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Masters champion Rory McIlroy all set to star. As well as a share of the $20 million purse and FedEx Cup points up for grabs, it's also a chance for players to stake their claim for a place in the Ryder Cup that follows in September.

American J.J. Spaun will be hoping to capitalize on the form that saw him clinch the US Open last weekend, although his opponents should expect a much easier ride than they experienced at the third major of the season. Spaun ended the only player under par at Oakmont, while the last two victors of the Travelers Championship (Scheffler and Keegan Bradley) both won it with 72-hole scores below -20.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch 2025 Travelers Championship live streams, together with U.S. broadcast schedules and daily tee times.

How to watch 2025 Travelers Championship live streams from anywhere

2025 Travelers Championship live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN — and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2025 live streams in the U.S.

TV coverage of the Travelers Championship is shared between several broadcasters and streaming platforms in the U.S. The most comprehensive coverage can be found online via ESPN+, which costs $11.99/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

TV coverage is split between the Golf Channel and CBS as follows (all times in ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

If you already have those channels as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99/month. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11/month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive cord-cutting service that includes the Golf Channel and CBS among its 200+ channels. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99/month but you can take advantage of $20 off your first month and its 7-day free trial.

Golf Channel streams will be simulcast on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, while the CBS streams will also be on Paramount+, CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App.

If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2025 live streams in Canada

Residents of Canada will need TSN+ to catch the full four days of the Travelers Championship.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Those traveling outside the Great White North can access their usual TSN stream by using NordVPN.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2025 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Travelers Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports in the U.K. across its Main Event and Golf stations.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via Sky Go, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Looking to sign up? Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now Sports Memberships offers no-contract plans starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K. you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Travelers Championship 2025 live streams in Australia

The live Travelers Championship action from Connecticut is being shown on Fox Sports 503 on TV and Kayo Sports online in Australia.

Kayo costs from $30/month, after your choice of either a 7-day free trial or first month for $1.

Not in Austraila right now? Try NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.

What is the format of the Travelers Championship? Like most PGA tournaments, the Travelers Championship is played over four rounds of stroke play. Unlike some, however, there is no cut at the halfway stage. That means all players who start the tournament will play all 72 holes.

What is the purse of the 2025 Travelers Championship? The 2025 Travelers Championship field will battle it out for a share of a $20 million purse. The overall winner on Sunday will take home a top prize of $3.6 million.

Travelers Championship Round 1 Tee Times

All times in ET

Click to see all tee times ▼ 8 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley 8:10 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu 8:20 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim 8:30 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall 8:40 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid 8:50 a.m. – Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon 9:10 a.m. – Jason Day, Max Homa 9:20 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9:35 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger 9:45 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman 9:55 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood 10:05 a.m. – Adam Scott, Cameron Young 10:15 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre 10:25 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns 10:35 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley 10:45 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin 10:55 a.m. – Harris English, Lucas Glover 11:10 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens 11:20 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland 11:30 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim 11:40 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard 11:50 a.m. – Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap 12 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 12:10 p.m. – Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12:20 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole 12:30 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim 12:45 p.m. – Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia 12:55 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai 1:05 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy 1:15 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:25 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1:35 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 1:45 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Scottie Scheffler 1:55 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton 2:05 p.m. – Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

