Steelers vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online

The Steelers vs Browns live stream features no better haunting thought on a Halloween Sunday than Pittsburgh's Wild Card nightmares from a year ago. The Steelers will look to bury getting buried by the Browns in this NFL live stream.

No team wants to give another team their first playoff win in nearly 25 years, especially if that "other team" is a division rival. Yet that's exactly what the Steelers did for the Browns last season when Cleveland beat Pittsburgh 48-37 in the wild card round of the playoffs. Sunday, these teams meet for the first time since that matchup.

The Steelers (3-3) are looking to grab their third straight win when they go into Cleveland in week eight and they hope the bye week won't squash any momentum they worked so hard to start. After winning their first game of the season against the Bills, the Steelers went on to lose their next three. They were able to bounce back with a 27-19 win over the Broncos, then just squeaking out a 23-20 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Ben Roethlisberger has certainty had better years than what he's put together so far this season, but rookie running back Najee Harris has helped keep this offense on point. Harris leads the team with 632 all-purpose yards and has a total of four touchdowns.

The Browns (4-3) have fallen on hard times as the injury bug has bitten their roster hard! Last week several players including Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb were forced to sit out the teams' 17-14 win over the Broncos due to injury. Case Keenum filled in admirably, but Mayfield is optimistic he will play against the Steelers, while Hunt remains on injured reserve. Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski said Mayfield will get the first team reps this week despite his shoulder injury.

Nick Chubb is expected to make his return after dealing with a calf injury. While Chubb sat out last week, third string running back D'Ernest Johnson ran for 146 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown.

The Browns are a 3.5-favorite against the Steelers. The over/under is 42.5.

Steelers vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, today's Steelers vs Browns is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 31)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Steelers vs Browns live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Steelers vs Browns.

Steelers vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Steelers vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Steelers vs Browns live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Steelers vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Steelers vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.