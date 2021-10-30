Titans vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online

The Titans vs Colts live stream puts Derrick Henry on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium looking to make Indy the latest victim of his ferocious ground attack. On the other side of the field, Carson Wentz and the Colts will try to keep up with one of the NFL's hottest offenses in this NFL live stream.

Titans vs Colts channel, start time The Titans vs Colts live stream airs Sunday (Oct. 31)

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Titans (5-2) are coming into their own this season. They went 11-5 last year, but started this season just 2-2 and looking for something to propel them back to last season's status. They got that in rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Henry has rushed for 869 yards this season with 10 touchdowns, both lead the NFL. He has also run for at least 113 yards in five of his seven games. Henry is well on his way to his third straight rushing title and has helped Tennessee to score the sixth most points in the NFL averaging 27.6 points-per-game.

The Colts (3-4) are coming off a rain-soaked Sunday night win against the 49ers. Quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jonathon Taylor led the Indy offense to a 30-18 victory. Despite the weather, Wentz posted a 106.2 passer rating and was able to open and close the Colts scoring with an 11-yard touchdown pass to emerging tight end Mo Alie-Cox in the first quarter, before finding Michael Pittman Jr on jump ball for a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth. Taylor finished the game with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wentz and Alie-Cox have really developed a good chemistry in their first season playing together. Coming into the year, Alie-Cox had four career touchdowns in three seasons. This year he has four through seven games.

The Colts are 1-point favorites against the Titans. The over/under is 50.5.

How to watch Titans vs Colts live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Titans vs Colts, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Titans vs Colts live streams in the US

In the US, today's Titans vs Colts is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Titans vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Colts.

Titans vs Colts live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Titans vs Colts on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Titans vs Colts live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Titans vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Titans vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.