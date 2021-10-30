Giants vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Giants vs Chiefs live stream has New York hoping to extend the misery and disappointment going on in Kansas City right now. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to this NFL live stream as a game to get them back on the right track.

Giants vs Chiefs channel, start time The Giants vs Chiefs live stream is Monday (Nov. 1).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Giants (2-5) enter this game with the Chiefs after notching their second win of the season, a 25-3 stomping of the Panthers in Carolina. It was by far their most complete game of the season. Daniel Jones completed 23-of-his-33 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown, while also running for an additional 28 yards.

New York's defense really stole the show last week, allowing just three points and forcing Sam Darnold into an interception and bringing him down three times. The Giants' D even forced Darnold to the bench before the fourth quarter, bringing in Phillip Walker. Then they sacked Walker three times. Giants rookie linebacker Azeez Ojulari led the charge with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Ojulari and company will have a tougher task this week in prime time as they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (3-4).

Mahomes has not at all looked like the same guy football fans saw play in two Super Bowls, winning one and take home an MVP trophy. All that before his 26th birthday. Instead they've seen him post a career low 97.9 passer rating and throw the most interceptions in the league. His nine picks puts him in a tie with the Jets' Zach Wilson for the NFL lead and it also has him just three shy of his career high of 12.

The Chiefs offense in general is still putting up 26.9 points-per-game which ranks them in the top ten in scoring, but their defense is allowing 29 ppg tied for fifth most in the NFL.

Despite their struggles, the Chiefs are 10-point favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 52.5.

Giants vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Monday (Nov. 1).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Giants vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Giants vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Giants vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.