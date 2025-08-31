<a id="elk-54e5731d-69ac-4766-899b-fb4dcd486bd8"></a><h2 id="the-hundred-finals-day-2025-2">The Hundred Finals Day 2025</h2>\n<p id="8626cad0-fade-4038-89dd-bffacf07927d">Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 Finals of The Hundred &mdash; both the Women's and Men's showdowns.</p><p>Kicking things off at 2:15 p.m. BST (9:15 a.m. ET), it's the Women's Final, with Southern Brave facing off against Northern Superchargers. Then, at 6:00 p.m. BST (1:00 p.m. ET), the action continues with the Men's Final, where the Oval Invincibles aim for a third consecutive title as they take on the Trent Rockets.</p><p>You can watch all the action for free on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m000y2rp/cricket-the-hundred" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer</a> (U.K. restricted).</p><p><strong>Outside Britain right now? </strong>Use <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://nordvpn.com/special/?coupon=future2025&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_term=&amp;utm_content=TG&amp;utm_campaign=off564&amp;utm_source=aff3013" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN</a> to stream both finals!</p>\n