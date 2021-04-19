Oscars 2021 live stream: How to watch the Academy Awards live without cable

Oscars 2021 date, start time The Oscars 2021 ceremony airs Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It is preceded by an Oscars special, "Into the Spotlight" at 6:30 p.m.

The Oscars 2021 live stream caps off a truly unprecedented year for the film industry. The movie biz was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with many big movie releases delayed for months or years, productions shut down and the entire theatrical experience usurped by streaming at home.

But this is Hollywood and the show must go on. Many great films still came out last year and received much deserved recognition from the Oscar nominations. This Sunday, the 93rd Academy Awards will bestow honors among the nominees for best performances, craft work and technical feats. The wide range of movies include the meditative road-tripping Nomadland to the graceful family tale Minari to the courtroom fireworks of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscars 2021 ceremony will be held largely in-person, located primarily at Union Station in Los Angeles, with additional events at the Dolby Theatre. And yes, there will be a red carpet, but unlike the glitzy events of the past. Attendance is restricted to the nominees, their guests and presenters — all of whom will go through multiple rounds of testing and a required quarantine period.

As for the host, the Oscars won't have one for the third year in a row.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oscars 2021 live stream.

How to watch Oscars 2021 live stream from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Oscars 2021 live stream if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Oscars 2021 live stream in the US

Movie lovers (and celeb gawkers) can tune into 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

It will be preceded by the pre-show, "Into the Spotlight," at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local channels like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as top networks such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch Oscars 2021 live stream in the UK

Good news for British cinephiles. The Oscars 2021 live stream is airing on Sky Cinema's Oscars channel, which comes with a Sky TV package.

They'll need to stay up late, though — the ceremony starts at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch Oscars 2021 live stream in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch the Oscars at the same time as their neighbors on CTV.

How to watch Oscars 2021 live stream in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Oscars 2021 online for free on Channel 7.

Oscars 2021 red carpet and pre-show

An Oscars pre-show, titled "In the Spotlight," will feature coverage of the red carpet and interviews with nominees.

It will also play pre-recorded performances of all five nominated Original Song nominees: "Fight for You" by H.E.R. (from "Judas and the Black Messiah)'; Speak Now" by Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami); "Io sì (Seen)" by Laura Pausini and Diane Warren (The Life Ahead); "Hear My Voice" by Celeste and Daniel Pemberton (The Trial of the Chicago 7); and "Husavik" by Molly Sandén (from Eurovision Song Contest).

Oscars 2021 host and presenters

For the third year in a row, there is no Oscars host. Jimmy Kimmel was the last Oscars host, for the 90th Academy Awards.

The Academy has revealed some of the presenters who will introduce the categories open the envelopes and hand over the trophies. The luminaries include:

Angela Bassett

Bong Joon-Ho

Brad Pitt

Bryan Cranston

Don Cheadle

Halle Berry

Harrison Ford

Joaquin Phoenix

Laura Dern

Marlee Matlin

Reese Witherspoon

Regina King

Renée Zellweger

Rita Moreno

Zendaya

Oscars 2021 nominees

While this year's Oscars may be late and socially distanced, they're still celebrating excellent films. You can check out the full list of Oscar nominations (and find out where they're streaming).

The films up for the top prize, Best Picture, are: