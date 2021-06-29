Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream — how to watch Wimbledon match online

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson match time Djokovic vs Anderson is currently scheduled for Wednesday June 30, at a TBD time. We will update this with a time once it's official.

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

Tomorrow's Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream finds The Joker looking to make another step toward his sixth Wimbledon title. In his way is South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who arrives in the second round after beating Chile's Marcelo Tomás Barrios Vera in four sets.

Similarly, Djokovic only took four (of the best-of-five) sets to dispatch U.K. teen Jack Draper. Anderson's sets (6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)) were a little more contentious than Djokovic's (4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2), though, as the latter set ended in just over two hours, while the former needed over three.

History is also on Djokovic's side, as he's won 9 of their 11 meetings, with 82% of the wins. As if this wasn't lopsided enough, their ranks — Djokovic at World's No. 1 and Anderson at World's No. 102 — are as wide a disparity as we ever see.

Anderson's victories over Djokovic came at the 2018 Laver Cup and the 2008 ATP Masters 1000, while Djokovic's wins include three Wimbledon meetings (2011, 2015 and 2018).

Their most interesting Wimbledon match was in 2015, when Anderson took the first two sets — via tiebreakers [6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (6/8)], only for Djokovic to win the final three: 6-1, 6-4, 7-5. Their 2018 meeting was in the Wimbledon finals, though, so Anderson has made it far before. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3).

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams in the UK are free

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams for free on the BBC. The match air-time is TBA.

Where this match winds up is TBA, but options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live stream will take place on Wednesday, June 30. We will add the approximate times (play depends on subsequent matches) when that information is available.

Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel, where coverage begins daily at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.