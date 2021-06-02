Money Heist season 5 release date, cast and latest news

We are inching ever closer to the release of Money Heist season 5 (Aka La casa de papel), meaning everyone’s favorite robbery gang is nearly back in town for their fifth and final adventure. Money Heist left off by cranking up the action ten-fold with another hair-raising heist that struck at the heart of the Bank of Spain.

It was a more gutsy and more violent chapter — and one that left us with a cliffhanger replete with questions for Money Heist season 5. Of course, fans of the series will be no stranger to plot twists and unexpected developments in Money Heist's story.

As loyal fans of The Professor and his endless stream of breaking-and-entering brainwaves, the show's angst has become a sort of macabre pastime for viewers by now. In other words: the Money Heist faithful already know we'll be taken to the brink of the crew's extinction before, all clammy and panic-stricken, as it's been part of the plan all along.

What will season 5 deliver? We're not sure. But the one thing you can always bank on (no pun intended), is a bumpy ride ahead. So, grab your nearest Salvador Dalí mask, don your favorite red boiler suit and prepare for another season of Netflix's epic heist thriller.

Continuing the theme of unexpected surprises, Netflix has decided to split Money Heist season 5 into two standalone volumes, offering two separate narrative tones per volume. We also have release dates, with Money Heist's Twitter account confirming that volume 1 will debut on September 3, 2021 and volume 2 is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021.

According to the show's creator, Álex Pina, there are several reasons for this decision. Money Heist was, like many other shows, affected by the onset of Covid-19. The pandemic has severely disrupted shows' production timelines, and Money Heist season 5 was no different.

Pina said: "When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself."

Perhaps most interestingly, Pina says that the first volume will see the show's gang in a spot of trouble, with the second volume then aiming to "focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

We're still not sure what will become of the gang in season 5's first volume: maybe it's a botched robbery and what kind of departure are the show's characters going to receive? Having taken a serious chunk of time to get greenlit by Netflix, viewers can at least rest easy that the streaming giant recognized the soaring international popularity of the show and gave it the go-ahead, especially when several popular shows have been canceled.

Money Heist season 5 cast

With Money Heist, you can never really be sure who'll crop up in the midst of an armed robbery until you get that official nod from one of the show's stars on social media.

That said, we’d expect our beloved motley crew that form the basis of the Professor’s heist gang to return: Úrsula Corberó (Tokio), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Jaime Lorente Lopez (Denver), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Itziar Ituño (Raquel), and Esther Acebo (Monica).

Then we have more recent additions to the cast in Luka Peros (Marsella) and Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo). It appears that Serna, too, will reappear for the upcoming season. One of the makers of the show recently posted a shot of Serna as Palermo, kitted out in menacing military gear in a behind-the-scenes shot of season 5.

And, of course, where would we be without our newcomers? There's fiery police inspector, Alicia Sierra, who is played by Najwa Nimri and has recently posted some photos that show her onset of Money Heist season 5. Plus, we can't forget Diána Gomez as Tatiana, Berlin’s girlfriend. Both characters featured heavily in season 4, so it'll be interesting to see how their journeys intermingle with other characters' storylines.

Money Heist season 5 plot

Money Heist season 4 always felt like the odd one out when compared to seasons 1-3. There's no doubt that it narratively extended the earlier chapters; however, season 4’s early episodes lacked the rapid-fire action that viewers have become so darn accustomed to in earlier seasons.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, though: slower-burn episodes give more time to flesh out the characters before plunging head-first into a heist. And on the topic of heists, you can be confident that season five will most likely pick up somewhere with the Professor and the crew doing what they do best: organized armed robbery.

Following the unveiling of the official release dates for season 5 and its two volumes, Netflix released an official season five synopsis which is pretty revealing:

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

It all sounds extremely daunting for our beloved Spanish mastermind. Other parts of the story will likely deal with the loose threads left from last season. The Professor has his blazer-clad back up against the wall, and is cornered by Inspector Alicia Sierra.

This leaves Lisbon and the rest of the gang without Sergio and his cunning strategies to navigate get them out of the mess they find themselves in. One important thing to remember is the bank’s gold supply — something the gang needs to keep melting down as quickly as is conceivably possible before Sergio (hopefully) outfoxes Inspector Sierra.

Keen-eyed observers who caught the season 4 credits will have noticed that ‘Bella Ciao’ is playing. This, of course, is the resistance anthem, a symbol of the political themes that underpin the show and, possibly, an omen of future events.

Oprah Magazine notes that Najwa Nimri (who plays Sierra) is the person actually singing a cover of the tune in the credits, which before this was sung by Berlin and Sergio, perhaps symbolizing a sort of ritualistic christening of her final role in the last season.