Fasten your seat belts because Ozark season 4 part 2 brings the Byrdes' final flight to an end. Netflix's hit crime drama is unveiling its last seven episodes, including the series finale, which will close the book on Marty (Jason Bateman), Wendy (Laura Linney) and their family, allies and enemies.

The first half of Ozark season 4 added to the show's body count, with several key characters meeting their demise. And the action should be even more brutal and bloody in part 2.

Since Ozark debuted in 2017, the story has followed Marty after he gets in trouble with a Mexican cartel and relocates his family to Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region to set up an even bigger money laundering scheme for them. After settling down into the area, he and Wendy become involved with local criminals like the Langmore and Snell families, as well as the Kansas City mafia.

Ozark is one of the best shows on Netflix, as well as one of the biggest canceled shows and series ending in 2022. It followed in the mold of Breaking Bad, which also revolved around an average family man turning into a criminal antihero. And like that series, Ozark became a perennial awards nominee (and winner)

Here's everything you need to watch Ozark season 4 part 2.

When is Ozark season 4 part 2 released?

Ozark season 4 part 2 will be released Friday, April 29 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

As is the case with most Netflix shows, all seven episodes of part 2 will drop at the same time.

Ozark season 4 part 2 trailers

The full-length trailer for Ozark season 4 part 2 opens with Marty wearily complaining to Wendy about having "blood on my hands" and wondering if it bothers her. She just drinks from a bottle and sighs. "You're so desperate to be the good guy."

Well, if the past three and a half seasons have proved anything, it's that Marty is far from a good guy.

The first Ozark season 4 part 2 teaser trailer focuses on Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), a "cursed Langmore long inured to violence and death." Except in this case, perhaps not soon enough.

Ozark season 4 part 2 cast

The cast of Ozark is led by Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a former financial advisor turned money launderer, and Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, a former political PR manager turned realty stager and lobbyist.

The other major cast member is Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, a member of a local crime family and former assistant to Marty.

They will be joined by:

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde, Marty and Wendy's daughter

Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Marty and Wendy's son

Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, head of a Mexican drug cartel

Alfonso Herrera as Javier "Javi" Elizondro, Navarro's nephew and cartel lieutenant

Jessica Frances Dukes as FBI Special Agent Maya Miller

Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem, a private investigator

Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf, a wealthy lawyer and Byrde ally

Veronica Falcón as Camila, Navarro's sister and Javi's mother

Richard Thomas as Nathan Davis, Wendy's estranged father

CC Castillo as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero, the acting sheriff in the Ozarks

Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw, CEO of Shaw Medical

Bruce Davison as Randall Schafer, a retired Republican Senator

John Bedford Lloyd as Frank Cosgrove, head of the Kansas City mafia

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr, a mafia member

Several cast members will not be returning because their characters died in the first half of season 4, including Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell and Charlie Tahan as Ruth's cousin Wyatt Langmore.

Ozark season 4 part 2 plot

Ozark season 4 part 2 will pick up after the shocking events of the first half. Following the imprisonment of Omar Navarro, his nephew Javi has taken over the cartel. In one of his first acts, he murders Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore to take out their heroin operation. An enraged Ruth threatens the Byrdes with a shotgun to find out who killed them. When Jonah tells her it was Javi, she vows to get revenge for her business partner and cousin.

The second half of Ozark's final season is likely to address a number of open questions:

How far will Ruth go in her quest for vengeance — and can she survive going up against the cartel?

Will she or someone else take Darlene's place as a crime boss in the Ozarks?

What is the actual agenda of mysterious private investigator Mel Stattem?

Will Jonah avenge his uncle Ben's death? How much more will he rebel against his parents?

How deep does Charlotte dig into the family business?

Can the Byrde Foundation actually take off — or will Wendy's many sins doom it to failure?

And finally, who is in the catastrophic car crash previewed in the first episode of season 4? Will any of the Byrdes die?

