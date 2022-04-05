Masters live stream 2022: How to watch online, Tiger Woods tee time and more

It looks like Tiger Woods and his 3-wood will make the 2022 Masters live stream a must-see this year. The iconic golfer has announced that he's feeling good enough to step up to the tee this year, to try and stop Japan's Hideki Matsuyama from defending his 2021 victory.

2022 Masters live stream The Masters 2022 golf tournament starts this Thursday (April 7) at 3 p.m. ET. In the U.S., ESPN will live stream the opening day. And you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN (opens in new tab).

And Woods thinks his 2022 Masters appearance will be different from 2020's edition, when he landed in a tie at 38th place. This time, Woods thinks he can win, as he told the press today (Tuesday, April 5). Though we'd doubt that Tiger would ever claim he doesn't have a chance at taking home the green jacket. And this would be his sixth.

But, dear reader, there is a lot of rust for Woods to break off. He hasn't played in any tournament since the 2020 Masters, which took place in November of that year (due to pandemic-related delays).

Oh, and about Matsuyama? Well, he arrives without the favor of experts. The favorite for 2022's Masters is instead the U.S.'s Brooks Koepka. Not only does Cupcake (a nickname he's only recently begun to embrace with merchandise of his own) have a habit of impressing at the majors, he goes into this year's edition with something to prove after getting cut last year.

Spain's Jon Rahm is also one to keep an eye on, as he's ranked in the top 10 for the last four Masters (4, T9, T7 and T5). His putting game is arguably his biggest enemy.

The good news is that there are lots of ways you can tune in to a Masters live stream, wherever you are in the world. Here's how to watch the Masters 2022 live stream online.

Masters live stream — watch anywhere

Masters live stream: How to watch the Masters 2022 anywhere with a VPN

Worried about how to watch the 2022 Masters live stream if you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services? Fear not — because you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested many different services and our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) the best VPN. We saw fast connection times in our tests, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Masters live stream — watch in your country

Masters live stream: how to watch the Masters 2022 live online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. and want to watch a Masters live stream of the entire tournament, the simple answer is that you need CBS and ESPN. The latter has the rights to rounds 1 and 2, and the former has round 3 and the final round.

If you already have CBS on cable then you're good: just head to the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials, and you'll be able to watch a Masters live stream online.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch a Masters live stream via a live TV streaming service. We'd suggest looking at FuboTV, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $65, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.

Alternatively, you could tune into the final round of the Masters 2022 live stream via CBS' Paramount Plus streaming service. You need the Premium $9.99 per month plan for this.

And don't forget, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is a new streaming service combining what used to be CBS All Access with loads more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Access live sports coverage, older shows and originals for $4.99 per month — but you need the $9.99 per month premium plan for live sports events such as The Masters.

Masters live stream: how to watch the Masters 2022 live online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch a Masters live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel (opens in new tab) for £44 per month. However, a current deal from Sky gives you the entire Sky Sports package (opens in new tab) starting from £42 per month, so that's clearly the better option.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

Masters live stream: how to watch the Masters 2022 live online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in Canada and want to know how to watch the Masters 2022, you'll find the golf on TSN (all four rounds) and CTV (the final two rounds only). If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct (opens in new tab) might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

Masters live stream: how to watch the Masters 2022 live online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Not sure how to watch the Masters 2022 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on Fox Sports, but a Masters live stream will also be shown on the new streaming platform Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (as well as Fox Sports, Nine's Gem and 9Now). As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

2022 Masters TV schedule

Here's the schedule for the Masters 2022 golf tournament in the U.S.

(All times Eastern Time)

Round 1 — Thursday, April 7: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 2 — Friday, April 8: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Round 3 — Saturday, April 9: 3-7 p.m. (CBS)

Round 4 — Sunday, April 10: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Masters 2022 tee times and groups

While we've got the full list below, the big tee times to keep an eye on are Woods (with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann) at 10:34 a.m. ET, Rahm (with Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay) at 1:41 p.m. ET and Koepka (with Rory McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick) at 2:03 p.m. ET.

Round 1 tee times are below, all times are Eastern Time.

Time (ET) Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 7:40 a.m. Gary Player (Honorary Starter) Jack Nicklaus (Honorary Starter) Tom Watson (Honorary Starter) 8 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal J. J. Spaun n/a 8:11 a.m. Mike Weir Padraig Harrington Austin Greaser (a) 8:22 a.m. Larry Mize Sepp Straka Francesco Molinari 8:33 a.m. Fred Couples Garrick Higgo Guido Migliozzi 8:44 a.m. Vijay Singh Ryan Palmer K.H. Lee 8:55 a.m. Min Woo Lee Hudson Swafford Cameron Young 9:06 a.m. Stewart Cink Brian Harman Harry Higgs 9:17 a.m. Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim Aaron Jarvis (a) 9:39 a.m. Luke List Matthew Wolff Mackenzie Hughes 9:50 a.m. Danny Willett Jason Kokrak Talor Gooch 10:01 a.m. Max Homa Kevin Na Shane Lowry 10:12 a.m. Kevin Kisner Daniel Berger Tommy Fleetwood 10:23 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau Cameron Smith Paul Casey 10:34 a.m. Tiger Woods Louis Oosthuizen Joaquin Niemann 10:45 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama Justin Thomas James Piot (a) 10:56 a.m. Adam Scott Scottie Scheffler Tony Finau 11:18 a.m. Sandy Lyle Stewart Hagestad (a) 11:29 a.m. Lucas Glover Erik van Rooyen Cameron Champ 11:40 a.m. Bernhard Langer Christiaan Bezuidenhout Cameron Davis 11:51 a.m. Charl Schwartzel Robert MacIntyre Laird Shepherd (a) 12:02 p.m. Gary Woodland Justin Rose Takumi Kanaya 12:13 p.m. Lee Westwood Russell Henley Corey Conners 12:24 p.m. Patrick Reed Seamus Power Lucas Herbert 12:35 p.m. Bubba Watson Tom Hoge Keita Nakajima (a) 12:57 p.m. Marc Leishman Webb Simpson Sungjae Im 1:08 p.m. Sergio Garcia Thomas Pieters Harold Varner III 1:19 p.m. Abraham Ancer Tyrrell Hatton Sam Burns 1:30 p.m. Dustin Johnson Billy Horschel Collin Morikawa 1:41 p.m. Will Zalatoris Patrick Cantlay Jon Rahm 1:52 p.m. Jordan Spieth Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele 2:03 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

Masters live stream: Tiger Woods' Tee Time

Tiger Woods' round 1 and 2 group (comprised of Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann) have a Thursday tee time at 10:34 a.m. ET and a Friday tee time of 1:41 p.m. ET.