Astros vs Angels live stream: How to watch Friday Night Baseball online

It's the first set of Friday Night Baseball fixtures of the new season, and one of the first times Apple TV Plus directly carries live sports. The Astros have been almost unstoppable in the American League West in recent times, winning the division four times in the last season. They made it all the way to the World Series last year, losing out to the Atlanta Braves.

In a huge shakeup for the Astros' roster, star shortstop Carol Correra is now at the Twins. There are though high hopes for young replacement Jeremy Peña. Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantleyn also feature in the lineup.

The Angels, meanwhile, will want to start their season positively as they look to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The performance and health of big-hitter Mike Trout will be key to how far they progress over the coming months. The Angels have added Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen to their pitching roster, with Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and Archie Bradley also joining the bullpen. Raisel Iglesias has also re-signed as a closer.

The pitching battle in Friday's Astros vs Angels live stream is set to be between Jake Odorizzi for the Astros and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels. Here's how to watch it unfold, wherever you are.

How to watch Astros vs Angels live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you can't watch the Astros vs Angels via Apple TV Plus in the country you're in, and are unable to follow your favorite squad, live streams are still possible. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Astros vs Angels live streams in the US

Finding baseball live streams online can be tricky, thanks to regional sports networks (RSNs) that are exclusive to some streaming services. But not when Apple TV Plus has the game.

Also, while Apple TV Plus is normally 4.99 per month, the service will be streaming the Astros vs Angels live stream for free, as it will with all of the Friday Night Baseball games for the first half of the MLB season.

(opens in new tab) You can watch the Friday Night Baseball double-header for free each week on Apple TV Plus. But, if you sign up for the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), you can also stream all the great Apple TV shows, including Severance, The Afterparty and Ted Lasso.

Astros vs Angels live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) will host the Astros vs Angels game in the U.K. as well, so our friends across the pond don't need BT Sport.

Astros vs Angels @ 2:38 a.m. GMT Saturday, April 9 (Apple TV Plus)

Astros vs Angels live streams in Canada

The Astros vs Angels live streams will be available in Canada through Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab).

Astros vs Angels live streams in Australia

Australia is one of the other territories in which Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) is showing Friday Night Baseball, and you can catch the Astros vs Angels live stream through the service.