How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online from anywhere — time and where to stream

Absence makes the heart want to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online as fast as possible — and the good news is that you don't have to wait long, as season 1 ended in July of 2019 (which practically feels as old as the time period in Gentleman Jack itself).

Gentleman Jack season 2 start time, channels Gentleman Jack season 2 date: Sunday (April 10) on BBC One at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) (100% risk-free)

Gentleman Jack season 2 picks up right where you'd expect it to, using more of the real life diaries of Anne Lister to show Halifax on the brink of revolution and society ever changing in the year 1834. Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle) are finally setting up their domestic palace at Shibden Hall, and trying to ignore how people view their life as wife and wife.

The period piece drama sees the pair looking to unite their estates and will, but the drama isn't just about their coupling. It's also about Anne's past: her former lover Mariana Lawton (Lydia Leonard) arrives to stir the drama, and seems to want to knock Ann out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Ann's worried about her family's judgement, and while some members of polite society see Anne as too money-hungry, she doesn't care. She wants to start a hotel, and is trying to borrow all the money she can.

So, read on below to see how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online, and check out the trailer below:

When does Gentleman Jack season 2 come out?

BBC One airs Gentleman Jack season 2 on Sundays at 9 p.m. GMT, starting on April 10. Subsequent episodes of the eight-episode season come out over the following Sundays.

Meanwhile, in America, the HBO Max Gentleman Jack season 2 release date is April 25, at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 in the UK

You can watch Gentleman Jack season 2 in the UK on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Gentleman Jack season 2 debuts on Sundays (April 10) at 9 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online, from anywhere on Earth

BBC may not be in the U.S. and HBO Max won't have Gentleman Jack season 2 for a couple of weeks, but that doesn't mean you need to miss the live premiere. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 in the US, Canada and Australia

Thankfully, you don't need HBO Max for this. Yes, while HBO Max may be the place to watch Gentlemen Jack in America, it's not going to have Gentleman Jack season 2 as early as the BBC.

So, those in the U.S. and other territories who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to log in to the BBC iPlayer.