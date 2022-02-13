Super Bowl commercials 2022 live blog: don't miss the best trailers and ads

Refresh

Nikki Bella and Terry Crews have brought a needed dose of personality to this pre-game show. They're judging and hosting, respectively, for the new season of America's Got Talent (which starts back up on February 21).

In a spot that is very much meant to look like an excerpt from one of their movies, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd star in this Lay's potato chips ad. We're not sure why these two would get the munchies during the Super Bowl, but we're more curious as to what Rogen sees in his bride.

A social media post of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus seemed too good to be true for a funny movie, especially since it just said "February." So, we wound up getting an-already released Super Bowl commercial with Arnie and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera, promoting BMW's new electric vehicles.

Okay, NBC just played its shorter version of the Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer, and I have to say that from my personal opinion? It's so much better. While I'd rather it have Mary J's "Family Affair" (which Dr. Dre produced) in the clip like the full trailer does? It completely skips over Eminem's meme of a song "Rap God." I can only wish the actual halftime show does as well. Above, you'll find the full ad.

Edgar Wright isn't the only big-name director with work airing during the Super Bowl. Chloé Zhao, the Oscar-winning director of Nomadland (who also directed Marvel's Eternals) directed "A Clydesdale's Journey," the above Budweiser spot. This Super Bowl commercial has zero dialogue (this isn't Mr. Ed 2022) but a lot of inspiring feels.

I hear them playing Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" in the background of an NBC segment about Joe Burrow. And, somewhere, I bet Kanye West (if he's watching) is angry about it.

This ad with Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan and some other football player? Not sure what they're teasing, but that was funny in its own right. Felt like a modern "wazzup?" in some way.

Oh, and if you haven't seen this ad yet, expect to see it a lot. Real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are seen here in an incident with the Amazon Alexa AI that seems awfully reminiscent of the AI-gone-too-powerful film Her, which Johansson lent her voice to.

The Scorchin Pringles ad, where teen tells his girlfriend's dad how good a kisser his daughter is? I don't know how I missed it because it's not new at all (published last May on YouTube), but it's good.

You remember all those fake shows in 30 Rock? Watching the pre-pre-pre-show on NBC, I saw a spot for the Bravo series Below Deck, about people who own yachts — which really feels like a machination of Jack Donaghy's brain. Or is that just me?

A Super Bowl commercial that I like? Promoting an NBC show I've never heard of? This clip for The Endgame where Morena Baccarin plays arms dealer Elena Federova has me actually thinking about setting it to be recorded in my DVR. Or at least that's how much I miss the Firefly co-star. My least favorite part of the Super Bowl commercials is how I never recognize the athletes in the ads. So, thank you, Geico for calling out Ickey Woods as being the football athlete in your ad. I've got no idea who the guy in the Pizza Hut ads is. Pizza Hut didn't put the ad up on their YouTube for me to check, either. This "Stash" ad, though, that played after it, which is trying to make investing mainstream? Love the fine text that these are all actors.

In "weird to see you back" ads, Jim Carrey changed out of his Robotnik costume for the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie long enough to become The Cable Guy for this Verizon 5G ad. And this makes me wonder something, seriously: has 5G actually done enough yet to merit Jim Carrey? The hype was high, but the results so far? This is just the trailer, of course. The full ad is being saved for the game. Wondering how I'm watching Super Bowl 2022 and all of the pre-show festivities? Well, I'm watching the Super Bowl on Sling TV, my preferred live TV service. An NBC correspondant also just revealed that The Chainsmokers will be performing at the big game or possibly before it. I'm not sure. What I do know is that there's a rumor that the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar may also see 50 Cent join in on the fun, bringing some east coast fire to the west coast affair.

Oh, and we've got an update to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's involvement with Super Bowl 2022. Deadline reports that the XFL co-owner will appear in the NBC pre-game show, and he's set to deliver a "pre-kickoff speech." We're thinking it won't be your standard speech, and that it could be more about "drive" and "power" and take a form similar to the rap that Eminem will deliver in the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022.

Who else just saw a bit of Peacock's Tiger King drama show JOE vs CAROLE in an ad set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody To Love?" Well, we've got the full 2-minute 45-second trailer for the upcoming show: Carole Baskin is played by SNL great Kate McKinnon, and Joe Exotic is a little-less recognizable version of John Cameron Mitchell.

Oh, and look at my lack of manners! I forgot to introduce myself. I'm Henry T. Casey, senior editor at Tom's Guide where I primarily cover streaming. And today, I've already made my wings, which you can see below (I used J. Kenji López-Alt's recipe). (Image credit: @HenryTCasey via Twitter) And in Super Bowl ads news, Willie Nelson's partnered with ... Skechers? Yes, Willie's all about finding comfort wherever he can in this spot using his song "On the Road."

The weird thing about Super Bowl commercials is how they're often leaked far in advance of the game. Advertisers pay all that money just to ... well, play their own spoiler. Such is the case with the website-maker Squarespace. Its new ad starring MJ herself Zendaya (how excited are you for Euphoria season 2 episode 6?) is already live. But as anyone who finishes that ad (or has a good ear for voices) will tell, she's not the only superstar in the ad. We're hoping 3 Stacks got paid well for that one. Squarespace would never pay someone in web-hosting, right?

And hello to all you early arrivers: we've got a little treat. Early this morning, Universal Pictures dropped the trailer for Jordan Peele's new movie "NOPE." While this trailer starts off with the story of the first Black-owned horse trainers business in Hollywood, things get creepy real fast. Starring Keke Palmer, Stephen Yeun and Daniel Kaluuya, this trailer is teasing a ton of supernatural activity, an upset horse and "a bad miracle." Debuting in theaters on July 22, 2022, NOPE may stand for "Not of Planet Earth."