2022 Polestar 2 price, range, interior and latest news

The Polestar 2 has been available in the U.S. and Europe for some time now, but there’s a 2022 version coming that offers more battery and drivetrain options and promises a more affordable EV for those who love this car for its stunning looks and high-end features.

People in the UK are currently looking at around a September delivery for the updated models, while there’s currently no confirmed date for the car to launch in the U.S.; it seems likely it will arrive toward the end of 2021.

While Polestar lacks the brand recognition of Tesla it makes up for with its unique styling. Some people hate it, while we think it looks fantastic. The LED lights are great, and at the rear offer breaking lights across the whole width of the car. It’s one of those vehicles that will genuinely turn heads, arguable more than the far more common Teslas on the road.

(Image credit: Polestar)

The 2021 Polestar 2 has a starting price of $59,900 in the U.S. However, this is for the dual-motor version but an updated version of the car will launch in 2021 which is cheaper thanks to a single motor. This car is available now, with two new models due this year.

The updated version comes in two variants. You can either have the long range single motor or the standard range single motor. As you would expect, the difference in price of £3,000 ($4,155) comes down to the choice of battery pack. The 64kWh entry-level pack is boosted to 78kWh in the long range model.

These two new cars have slower 0-60 speeds of 7.0 seconds, compared to the 4.5 second time on the high end model. The long range model balances price and range nicely though, giving you around 320 WLTP range. The cheapest model offers 260 miles and the high-end dual motor model 279 miles. That's enough for most uses.

Your choice on the new cars boils down to saving around $8,300 for the cheaper or $4,155 long range car. There is currently no official pricing on the U.S. models but based on UK pricing it could be $51,600 for the standard range or $55,745 for the long range. We’ll update this story when Polestar announces updated pricing.

2022 Polestar 2 design and features

(Image credit: Polestar )

The Polestar 2 is a hatchback, which may offer some benefits over Tesla’s Model 3 sedan/saloon design. There’s also a frunk under the hood with enough space for a small grocery shopping load.

The Polestar is very much driven by Android. It’s built into the car, giving you access to some Google Play apps as well as Google Maps and Google Assistant. Apple CarPlay will, interestingly, be added to the car in a software update later this year.

Expect good quality audio, with the option to upgrade to a Harman/Kardon audio system if you’re prepared to pay extra. There are also upgrades for features like blind spot monitoring, collision warning and mitigation and adaptive cruise control. On the existing car, these are included in the price. They’re optional with the cheaper models which will add significantly to the price you pay, if you want these advanced safety features.

A performance pack is an optional extra on all versions of the Polestar 2 and includes design updates like gold Brembo front calipers, Öhlins Dual Flow Valves shock absorbers and gold seatbelts. We dare say this won’t be a huge priority for many people looking to buy this car.

2022 Polestar 2 battery and range

(Image credit: Polestar)

The Polestar 2 currently comes with a 78kWh battery in the U.S. made up of 27 modules. It offers around 292 miles of WLTP range. EV Database has more real-world estimates of range, and claims that the lowest possible range is 175 miles (tested at -10 celsius) and the maximum of 350 miles in perfect conditions (low-speed city driving, 23 celsius with no climate control).

The new single motor, standard range car has a 64kWh battery and claims a range of 260 miles WLTRP range. Again, EV database suggests the worst mileage would be around 155 miles up to a potential maximum of 315 miles.

The long-range Polestar 2 uses the same battery pack as the dual motor car, at 78kWh but one less motor to drive. That gives it a WLTP range of 320 miles. EV Database suggests you’ll see 175 miles worst case, 350 miles best case.

2022 Polestar 2 performance

The fastest Tesla Model 3 smokes the fastest Polestar 2. However, the original car manages a speedy 4.5 seconds to 60 and the two new models offer times around 7 seconds. This is still excellent and you’ll always enjoy that always-on torque that electric motors have over gas-powered cars.

Power on the single motor car is 170kW or 228 bhp. The dual motor offers around 400 bhp.

(Image credit: Polestar)

It’s not just Tesla that is committed to pushing new features out to cars once they’ve rolled off the production line. In May 2021 Polestar announced that an update would allow owners to use their phone as a digital key. The beta feature uses 18 bluetooth sensors on the far to determine if you and your phone are close.

Polestar also added other new features in this update that allow you to pre-heat the battery before setting off, which improves range during cold weather and better software to calculate the expected range of the vehicle when you’re driving.

You’ll also be able to check your battery charge level in the app as well as lock the car remotely and fire up the climate control from afar — very useful in hot or cold climates where getting the car to a sensible internal temperature can reduce the need for power-hungry climate controls during your journey.

2022 Polestar 2 outlook

(Image credit: Polestar)

The Polestar 2 in its 2022 variants look like they could be incredibly tempting for those currently pondering a Tesla.

A Polestar would suit someone not especially interested in the incredible 0-60 times offered by new Teslas, especially if you opt for the similarly-priced performance Model 3, which currently costs $56,990 and has a 0-60 speed of 3.1 seconds.

But love or hate the Telsa, we can all agree that it isn’t for everyone. The Polestar 2 offers an experience that’s more like a high-tech standard car than a spaceship and for many people that’s more appealing.

The refinement of the Polestar 2, from it’s stunning looks through to refined interior means that this car troubles Mercedes, BMW and VW a bit more than it will annoy Tesla. But its affordability means that this car has plenty to offer anyone who wants an EV.