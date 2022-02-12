How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online: release date and time

When you tune in to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online on HBO Max, you bring the memories of Rue's utter breakdown from last week with you. In an episode that should earn Zendaya more awards, we saw Rue completely lose herself to the chaos of the drug deal she shouldn't have gotten into.

Euphoria season 2 episode 6 release time and date Date: Euphoria season 2 episode 6 airs in the U.S. on Sunday (Feb. 13). The U.K. showing is Monday (Feb. 14)

Time: 9 p.m. ET/PT / 10.05 p.m. GMT for U.K. showing

U.S.: Watch on HBO Max

U.K.: Watch on Sky Atlantic

Canada: Watch on Crave

Like every Euphoria episode, this week's episode should come with a content warning. In HBO Max's sneak preview of the next episode, we see the aftermath of the secrets revealed, in rapid fire order.

Rue is in withdrawal, saying things that are pretty suicidal. Cassie is bawling and defensive, while her sister Lexi is tense. Nate isn't going to apologize (at least to Cassie). Maddy wants revenge on Cassie now that she knows about her and Nate (whom she has "ideas" for). And Rue's mom is on the phone, likely looking for help.

Jules isn't sure if Rue's any better, Kat's out at a meal and Laurie is suspicious by her absence. Currently the show's not-so-secret weapon, the teacher-turned-drug lord is a threat to nearly all involved, in some way or another.

But since HBO's social media doesn't love to post episodic trailers, here's a behind the scenes clip where Zendaya talks about Rue's big episode.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 episode 6 arrives at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday (Feb. 13).

Since it's an HBO Max Original, Euphoria is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

HBO Max is our favorite streaming service for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like Game of Thrones and Succession. They also offer recent hit movies like The Matrix 4, classic series like Friends and their own originals like And Just Like That.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 6 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 6 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 episode 6 will be debuting on Sky Atlantic on Monday (Feb. 14) at 10.05 p.m — a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).

Euphoria season 2 episode 1: Jan. 9, 2022

Jan. 9, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Jan. 16, 2022

Jan. 16, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 3: Jan. 23, 2022

Jan. 23, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 4: Jan. 30, 2022

Jan. 30, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 5: Feb. 6, 2022

Feb. 6, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 6: Feb. 13, 2022

Feb. 13, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 7: Feb. 20, 2022

Feb. 20, 2022 Euphoria season 2 episode 8: Feb. 27, 2022

In other entertainment news, a new interview has revealed that Tom Holland saw Spider-Man: No Way Home as a way to right a regret.