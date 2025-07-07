I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

This week brings a ton of new Netflix shows and movies. There's even a live event this week, so it's a lot to keep track of.

So I've combed through the list of everything new this week and found a few shows and movies on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

My most anticipated show of the week is "Too Much," which is actually one of my most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025. The romantic comedy series stars two of my favorite rising stars in Megan Stalter ("Hacks") and Will Sharpe ("A Real Pain"), so trust me when I say it's a must-watch.

But it's not the only show worth keeping an eye on this week. "Building the Band" is a new reality competition show with the aim of building the next great music group. Boy band fans won't want to miss it, as it's hosted by Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Too Much'

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

How far will you go to get away from a bad breakup?

For Jessica (Megan Stalter), the answer is London, and she arrives from New York full of hope that her life will instantly turn around and she'll be swept off her feet by some Hugh Grant type.

But that's not what she gets. Instead, she gets Felix (Will Sharpe), a somewhat abrasive indie musician who might not be Mr. Right but could be the perfect Mr. Right Now.

Watch on Netflix starting July 10

'Building The Band'

Building the Band | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As someone who used to be a professional musician, getting everyone in the band to be on the same page is essential. You can be plenty talented, but if there's no chemistry, it won't work.

So "Building the Band" will be an interesting experiment, because these potential bandmates have never seen each other before.

In this new reality competition show hosted by AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys), 50 singers will compete to be in one of six bands. Once those bands are formed, they'll be competing against each other in front of judges Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls), Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) and the late Liam Payne (One Direction) until just one band is left.

Watch on Netflix starting July 9

'A Star is Born'

A STAR IS BORN - Official Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

"A Star is Born" stars Bradley Cooper as Jackson "Jack" Maine, a famous country star with debilitating substance abuse issues. One night at a bar, he meets a 31-year-old waitress, Ally (Lady Gaga), and after seeing her sing, he encourages her to pursue her singing and songwriting career.

As Ally's career grows, the two develop a romantic relationship, but this love story is doomed to end in tragedy.

This version of "A Star is Born" is the third remake of the original 1937 romance drama, though it's now probably the most famous. Like its predecessors, this movie took home some Oscar gold, this time for Best Original Song ("Shallow").

Watch on Netflix starting July 8

'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

"Mad Max: Fury Road" stars Tom Hardy as "Mad Max" Rockatansky, a former police officer wandering through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Australia following the loss of his family in the 1979 film "Mad Max."

In the fourth installment of George Miller's legendary franchise, Max is captured by the War Boys of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), who are in pursuit of Immortan's rogue general, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). Once Max realizes what's going on, he reluctantly agrees to help Furiosa get her and the warlord's captive wives to safety.

You don't need to have seen the previous three movies to watch "Fury Road." You'll appreciate the breathtaking cinematography, amazing car stunts and incredible violence regardless of your familiarity with the franchise.

Watch on Netflix starting July 9

'Quarterback' season 2

Quarterback: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Quarterback" season 2 follows three different NFL passers throughout the 2024 NFL season, on and off the field.

Like the first season, each of these quarterbacks is at a different point in their NFL career. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is an elite passer with a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, looking to return to the championship game.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff has also been to a Super Bowl, but is regarded by many as just an average quarterback. Even his old team, the Los Angeles Rams, tossed him aside a year after losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. But on the Lions, he's revitalized his career and is starting to look like the number one overall pick he was back in 2016.

Then there's Kirk Cousins, who is returning to "Quarterback" for a second season. Before, he was the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, but he's since torn his Achilles tendon and left Minnesota for the Atlanta Falcons, hoping for one last shot at proving he's among the elite QBs in the NFL.

Watch on Netflix starting July 8

'Trainwreck: The Real Project X'

Trainwreck: The Real Project X | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's "Trainwreck" series explores some of the most interesting moments in recent history where things went totally wrong. It's been a surprise hit for the streaming platform, thanks to its entertaining presentation.

This week, Netflix is giving us "Trainwreck: The Real Project X."

If you have ever seen the 2012 movie "Project X," then you have some idea of what's going to happen. A teenager throws a party that quickly grows out of control, and disaster ensues.

Well, later that same year, a young girl in the town of Haren in the Netherlands accidentally forgot to set the invitation to her 16th birthday to private and thousands of people descended on the small town to party.

As you can already gather, disaster ensued.

Watch on Netflix starting July 8

'Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3'

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3" should be an epic fight.

There is no love lost between these two. Taylor is currently 2-0 against Serrano, but she might be 0-2 in the eyes of the public.

That's because her wins have not been without controversy. The first was a split decision, and the second was part of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card. Millions watched that fight, and many thought Serrano should have won, despite Taylor winning by unanimous decision.

This third fight will settle things once and for all, and Taylor's super lightweight titles will be on the line. It's sure to be the live event of the week, so don't miss it.

Watch live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET on July 11

Everything new on Netflix: July 8-13

JULY 8

"Better Late Than Single" (KR) (Netflix series)

Ready to step into the dating world, lifelong singles get expert help for style, health and confidence. Will they manage hiccups on their way to love?

"Nate Jackson: Super Funny" (Netflix comedy special)

Sharp jokes meet savage roasts as Nate Jackson blends his infamous crowd work with takes on topics from judgment-free gyms to catfishing.

"Quarterback" season 2 (Netflix sports series)

From stunning wins to crushing losses, the hit series returns to give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff on and off the field during the 2024-25 NFL season.

"Trainwreck: The Real Project X" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

A night of drunken chaos rocks a quiet Dutch town in this shocking documentary about a teen's birthday invite that accidentally went viral on Facebook.

"A Star Is Born" (2018)

"Sullivan's Crossing" seasons 1-2

JULY 9

"Building The Band" (Netflix series)

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection and chemistry. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, emotional stakes, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

"The Gringo Hunters" (MX) (Netflix series)

A top Mexican police unit hunts U.S. fugitives fleeing across the border, grappling with lies and crime in this gripping series based on true events.

"Under a Dark Sun" (FR) (Netflix series)

On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he's actually her father.

"Ziam" (TH) (Netflix film)

In a fight for survival against a horrifying army of zombies, a former Muay Thai fighter must use skill, speed and grit to save his wife — and his life.

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

JULY 10

"7 Bears" (FR) (Netflix family)

Forget the Seven Dwarfs — here come the 7 Bears! This lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the classic fairy tales you thought you knew.

"Brick" (DE) (Netflix film)

When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbors to get out alive.

"Leviathan" (JP) (Netflix anime)

Set in an alternate steampunk past, an Austrian fugitive prince and a Scottish airman in disguise embark on an unexpected quest to prevent a world war.

"Off Road" (IL) (Netflix series)

Two Israeli actors embark on an unforgettable road trip across Central Asia to learn more about themselves and the people they encounter along the way.

"Too Much" (GB) (Netflix series)

When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who's anything but the typical romantic hero.

"Sneaky Pete" seasons 1-3

JULY 11

"Aap Jaisa Koi" (IN) (Netflix film)

Shrirenu lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, sweet but shadowed by patriarchy.

"Almost Cops" (NL) (Netflix film)

When an overeager community officer and a reckless ex-detective are forced to team up, plenty of chaos ensues on the streets of Rotterdam.

"Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3" (Netflix live event)

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.

"Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding" (Netflix film)

Madea packs her best floral dresses and a whole lot of chaos when the Simmons family heads to the Bahamas for her grandniece's whirlwind wedding.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/8/25

"This Is Us" seasons 1-6

Leaving 7/13/25

"Life or Something Like It"