<a id="elk-070936ee-0055-4cd6-b6c3-d30761b62511"></a><h2 id="meta-connect-2025-kicks-off-today-2">Meta Connect 2025 kicks off today!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="976f762a-3a2c-4ee5-941a-c3e438766cd5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2149px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="yftLtP6swKyDgQrvs8VSeE" name="Meta Connect 2025" alt="Meta Connect 2025 leaked promo image of Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta smart glasses" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/yftLtP6swKyDgQrvs8VSeE.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2149" height="1209" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Meta / SadlyItsBradley / X)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d40b8ca7-0925-4c3a-832a-e22183df3ac6">And we're back! Meta Connect 2025 is kicking off today (September 17) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST, and we'll finally hear from Mark Zuckerberg about the latest smart glasses (and possibly more) during the keynote.</p><p>There's still a while to go, but to get prepped to watch it, you can catch the livestream over on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.facebook.com/MetaforDevelopers" target="_blank">Facebook</a> or through <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://horizon.meta.com/event/1459744492118268/" target="_blank">Meta Horizon</a> on Quest headsets. While there isn't a YouTube stream in place yet, we'll give you a heads up on when it will happen.</p><p>So, what's coming? We got a look at the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/smart-glasses/youtube-video-reveals-new-meta-smart-glasses-and-wristband-right-before-meta-connect">Ray-Ban Meta Display glasses </a>(featuring the sEMG wristband), along with the newly styled Oakley Meta Sphaera glasses and possibly the next-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Will there be more to come? I'm hoping to see the promised Asus ROG "Tarius" VR headset for "high performance," but it could just be a smart specs show.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>Follow along for all the latest updates and last-minute rumors right here!</p>