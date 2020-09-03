Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Rockets game 1 start time, channel Lakers vs Rockets game 1 is tipping off Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full series schedule below.

Get ready for the Lakers vs Rockets live stream of game 1 of the NBA playoffs. The Western Conference semifinal series will see two superstar duos clash: Los Angeles' Lebron James and Anthony Davis vs Houston's James Harden and Russell Westbrook

The Rockets narrowly escaped with a game 7 win over the Thunder in the first round. Harden and Westbrook both struggled offensively, but Eric Gordon and Robert Covington stepped up to push Houston past Chris Paul and Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been taking it easy since they dispatched the Trail Blazers 4-1, despite fantastic play from the bubble's MVP Damian Lillard. When it comes to the playoffs, Lebron always turns up the intensity.

The Rockets vs Lakers will be an interesting contrast in styles. Los Angeles features a tall lineup of big men in James, Davis and JaVale McGee. Houston can't compete with their size, so they'll rely on the "small ball" that's gotten them this far.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream for game 1.

How to avoid Lakers vs Rockets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Rockets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Rockets game 1 on Friday, September 4 at 9 p.m. on ESPN. NBA playoff games are airing on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Lakers vs Rockets on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans usually have to stay up late, and they can catch the Lakers vs Rockets live stream at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Rockets air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Rockets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Fri., Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri., Sept. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN) Game 2: Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sun., Sept. 6, 8:30 p.m. (ABC) Game 3: Tue., Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Tue., Sept. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Thu., Sept. 10, TBD (TNT)

Thu., Sept. 10, TBD (TNT) *Game 5: Sat., Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN)

Sat., Sept. 12, TBD (ESPN) *Game 6: Mon., Sept. 14, TBD (TNT)

Mon., Sept. 14, TBD (TNT) *Game 7: Wed., Sept. 16, TBD (TNT)

* = if necessary