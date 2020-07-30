iPhone 12 release date tipped for October — alongside new iPads

Despite rumors of a September 8 launch event, the iPhone 12 is once again looking set for an October release date.

The latest person to make this claim is Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who made a very brief tweet on the matter and who has had a mixed track record on Apple predictions.

Apple normally releases its flagship iPhone each year in September. However, the plans of companies around the world have been disrupted thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, so it's understandable why the iPhone 12 may have to arrive late.

iPhone 12New iPadsOctoberJuly 29, 2020

That doesn't necessarily mean we won't see the iPhone 12 make its first appearance in September, just that it will go on sale a little later than normal. This is similar to what happened in 2017 with the iPhone X, which was announced in September that year, but only went on sale in November.

Qualcomm has also strongly hinted at this October release too. The company revealed in its arnings call that a delayed “global 5G flagship phone launch” by one of its partners would lead to a drop in earnings. Given that Apple is buying its 5G modems from Qualcomm, it's reasonable to believe that this comment refers to the iPhone 12.

New iPad delayed, too?

Prosser's tweet also mentions new iPads. Since the iPad Pro was refreshed earlier this year, it's likely the new model will be an updated iPad Air, which we've been expecting for some time. Expected upgrades include a new chipset, a slightly larger 10.8-inch display and a USB-C port instead of Apple's typical Lightning port.

The iPhone 12 will reportedly be a range of four models, all of which will feature OLED displays, new A14 Bionic chipsets and 5G connectivity. The standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, measuring 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches respectively, will feature two rear cameras: a main sensor and an ultrawide sensor.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches in size respectively, will also feature a telephoto camera and a brand new LiDAR depth sensor for better photo effects. The Pro models are also potentially receiving a 120Hz refresh rate for their displays, while the standard models remain at 60Hz like previous iPhones.