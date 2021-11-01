Hurry! This amazing 65-inch Sony TV is $300 off in Black Friday TV deal

November's finally here, meaning we're officially in the season of Black Friday deals. So if you've been holding off on buying a stellar TV on a killer discount, now's your chance.



Right now, Best Buy has the 65-inch Sony X90J 4K TV on sale for $1,199. That's taking a generous $300 off the original price, making it one of the most compelling deals that we've spotted so far. And thanks to Best Buy's extended holiday period, you can rest easy knowing that you can return the TV at anytime until January 16, provided that you purchased it now through January 2.

Image Sony 65" X90J 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This particular model (Sony X90J) is one of the freshest ones on the market, having been released just earlier this year. It's one of the best TVs available and features a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision HDR suppor and motion enhancement technology. And it's all packed in a sleek design.

The Sony X90J runs on the Google TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

This smart TV also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, meaning that you will get the most immersive audio experience.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that the X90J also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa already built in. With hands-free voice control enabled you can navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a particular bargain compared to other 4K 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast. And if you want to explore other options on the market, check out our Black Friday TV deals page.