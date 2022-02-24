Hurry! 1TB MacBook Pro price sliced by $149

MacBook deals aren't particularly common around this time of the year, but retailers have a tendency to surprise us, and we've just spotted an offer that will get you the latest MacBook Pro model at a cheaper price.

For a limited time, you can save $149 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro (Space Gray) on Amazon. This deal brings the price down to $2,250, making it one of the best savings we've seen so far. You'll get a model packing 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM — all powered by an M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. Keep in mind that the price cut only applies at checkout as per Amazon's terms and conditions. It's also worth noting that the Silver model is also on sale, although admittedly at a slightly smaller discount. Make sure to act fast though, as demand for Apple devices is high and stock is limited.

14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro w 10-Core CPU): was $2,399 now $2,250 @ Amazon

Although the same on the outside, this set of specs makes the MacBook Pro an absolute beast, thanks to the more powerful M1 Pro chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. You'll also get an entire 1TB of SSD storage. This deal saves you $200 in total. Note that the offer only applies to the Space Gray color option.

The MacBook Pro is hands down one of the most powerful laptops from Apple. In fact, this machine can easily beat some of the best laptops on the market.

This particular configuration features a 14-inch Space Gray model is powered by an M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It also packs 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro arrived alongside the 16-inch model just a few months ago, packing more ports, a stunning ProMotion display and a lengthy battery life.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we were impressed with its blazing performance, gorgeous mini-LED display and the upgraded 1080p webcam. We were also fond of the fact that some of the best MacBook Pro features made a long-awaited comeback, some of which include the HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe.

Our senior editor Henry T. Casey praised the refreshed Magic Keyboard, which not only makes typing more comfortable than ever, but also included function keys instead of the Touch Bar.

In our tests, the 14-inch MacBook Pro's battery life scored up to 11 hours when used for general web surfing over Wi-Fi, which means it could easily get you through a whole day or a long flight.

And although even with the discount, the price is still far from being the cheapest one on the market, the premium quality speaks for itself, especially when it comes to performance. Plus, we barely ever see deals on Apple devices that are just as impressive, so if you're serious, don't sit around too long as stock is limited.

