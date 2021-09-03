How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 finale online: episode 9 and 10 time, channel and more

It's time to say goodbye, Morty. Yes, the Rick and Morty season 5 finale is almost upon us. So we've got what you need to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episode 9 and 10 online.

Rick and Morty season 5 finale time and channel Episodes 9 and 10 of Rick and Morty season 5 will broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The episodes air on Cartoon Network's [adult swim] block, and are titled "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack."

As for what's going on, there is a bit to talk about here that involves some live action chicanery that AdultSwim posted to Twitter. But we'll get to that in a second. For starters, let's look at what we know about Forgetting Sarick Mortshall.

The episode starts off with Morty using the portal gun without Rick's permission, and accidentally getting it on his hand. We're sure that's not going to end well for everyone involved. But at least it's more tame than some of the things he's done this season.

On Friday, AdultSwim released a music video for the song "Borrowed Time" by the band Tennis, which you can watch here. The video, which looks like it could preview the end of the season (or just the end of episode 9) sees Rick and Morty at a bit of an impasse.

That's not all, though, as a live-action Rick and Morty clip with Christopher Lloyd clip also dropped on Friday. Is this a segment of the season 5 finale? Considering the use of portals we're not ruling it out.

After this, there's no new Rick and Morty left to watch for a while.

Here's everything you need to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episodes 9 and 10:

Rick and Morty season 5 finale cold open video

As you'll see below, Morty is trying to do what's right but just manages to get himself in trouble in the process. The more things change, eh?

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online from anywhere

If you're out of town and Rick and Morty isn't available to watch in your current location, you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch the new episode live no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is our top choice. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And, heck, if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How do I watch Rick and Morty season 5 episodes 9 and 10 online in the US?

Episodes 9 and 10 of Rick and Morty season 5 broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network, during the Adult Swim after-hours block of programming. If you have a cable TV login, you can watch the new episode on adultswim.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Rick and Morty on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, currently down to $10 for the first month. YouTube TV, however, offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage, something for the time-shifting crowd who don't need to watch it live. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online live online on Sling Blue, with Sling TV. Sling Blue also includes Food Network, USA, TBS, IFC and Lifetime.View Deal

You can watch Rick and Morty season 5 online for free in the UK

We've got good news. Unlike with previous seasons, Channel 4's E4 which is free and has Rick and Morty season 5 episodes 9 and 10 at the same day as the states.

Anyone from the UK traveling abroad can get this stream for themselves, for free, with a VPN — such as ExpressVPN. You just log in, enter your info and select your home region for where you want to appear to be streaming "from."

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 online in Canada

If you're in Canada, you're in luck, as you can likely watch Rick and Morty season 5 episodes 9 and 10 at the same time as those in the U.S., 11 p.m. Eastern.

You're just going to need the STACKTV channel, and fortunately it's available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

Amazon Prime Video Channels is Amazon's ala carte TV channel subscription service, where you can pay for just the channels you want. It's exclusive to Prime members, who also get Amazon's Upload and Fleabag, as well as critically acclaimed movies including The Farewell and Lady Bird.View Deal

How to watch watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-4

If you have paid cable, you can catch up on Rick and Morty by logging into Adult Swim's website and using your paid TV username and password. It's also on HBO Max and Hulu.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15.