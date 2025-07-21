How to watch 'Mandy' season 4 online for FREE

It's the moment that feckless people everywhere have been waiting for as "Mandy" season 4 hits our screens. Watch it like she would. If you've got a job, phone in sick and watch it in bed or if you haven't, don't phone in sick and binge it in bed...

Here's how to watch "Mandy" season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

Written by and starring Diane Morgan (aka Philomena Cunk), "Mandy" has won a legion of fans who delight in the perpetual failure of the lead character to hold down a succession of dead end jobs while simultaneously delivering astonishing chaos and scarcely believable carnage.

For season 4 Morgan promises, "More of the same Mandy madness really... [she] is still being forced to do jobs that she doesn’t like and isn’t any good at. Which I think everyone can relate to." The usual supporting cast return with guest stars including Martin Lewis, Sian Gibson and Paddy McGuinness.

Read on to find out how to watch "Mandy" season 4 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Mandy' season 4 for FREE in the U.K.

"Mandy" season 4 premieres on Monday, 21 July at 10 p.m. on BBC Two, with all episodes available on the free BBC iPlayer from 6am.

How to watch 'Mandy' season 4 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Mandy" season 4 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Mandy" season 4 online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Mandy' season 4 around the world

Can I watch 'Mandy' season 4 in the United States?

Unfortunately, "Mandy" season 4 is not available to stream in the U.S. but if that changes you'll read about it here first.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Mandy' season 4 online and on-demand in the U.K.

"Mandy" season 4 premieres on Monday, 21 July at 10 p.m. on BBC Two, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Can I watch 'Mandy' season 4 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Mandy" season 4 is not available to stream live in Canada.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Mandy' season 4 online in Australia?

The first three seasons of "Mandy" are available to stream on BritBox Australia and so season 4 will almost certainly be also available there although there is no release date at the time of writing. If that changes you'll read about it here first.

Nevertheless, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the show on the BBC you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Mandy' season 4 online in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Mandy" season 4 in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Mandy' season 4 need to know

'Mandy' season 4 - Cast

Mandy - Diane Morgan

Lola - Michelle Greenidge

Benefits Advisor -Tom Basden

Paul - Alistair Green

Sales Assistant - Abi Mills

Stella - Cheryl Fergison

Raymond - Tony Way

Leonard - David Bromley

Graham - Paul McNeilly

Mei Suzuki/ Driving Examiner/ Chip Shop Owner -Yuriko Kotani

Janice -Sian Gibson

Martin Lewis - Martin Lewis

Ice Cream Boy - Bon Cooper

Boy On Reception/ Gavin - Jamie Bisping

Hardware Shop Owner - Mark Silcox

Bus Driver - Miles Chapman

Cathy - Polly Kemp

Norma - Carrie Cohen

Drunk Man - Daniel Alexander

Lee - Pearce Quigley

Chip Shop Customer - Lucia Keskin

DCI Lambert - Robbie Gee

DS Butler/ Call Centre Man - Michael Spicer

Lawyer - Mark Silcox

Suzy - Anna Antoniades

Mr Smith - Ian Locker

Bobby -Bobby

Emin - Memet Ali Alabora

June - Rosie Cavaliero

Waiter - Ben Rufus Green

Featured Artist - Paddy McGuinness

'Mandy' season 4 - Episode Guide

Season 04 Episode 01: "Pretty Woman" - A glamorous stranger convinces Mandy of the importance of the correct paperwork.

S04 E02: "Mad Mandy: Fury Road" - Something is holding Mandy back. But what is it? Can she overcome it? Does she even know what it is? Is there anything she can do about it?

S04 E03: "Seed" - Mandy’s dreams are shattered by the arrival of a mysterious night-time visitor.

S04 E04: "Mand On The Run" - An old friend brings a chance of redemption for Mandy, but also misfortune, death, danger and destruction – a heady mix, especially for a Tuesday afternoon.

S04 E05: "Wormhole" - For once, Mandy has the perfect job. The hours are fine, the pay is good, the fag breaks are reasonable. There’s only one problem: people. Yes, them again. Can Mandy outwit them at last?

S04 E06: "It's Not You, It's Mandy" - Mandy is forced to confront a dramatic change to her whole way of life, and she must look for meaning in places where she’s either been too tired or too bored to look for it before.

What has Diane Morgan (Mandy) said about the success of her show? The series is now in its fourth series - did you think audiences would take Mandy into their heart as much as they have? No, it’s complete surprise to me I think it would just be a pilot that would disappear without trace … Some viewers have reacted to it in unusual ways. I’ve heard that at least four of them have turned vegetarian after watching an episode of the last series where Mandy gets a job in an abattoir, so that’s good. Especially for cows. And what is it, do you think, that keeps them coming back for more? There’s nothing else on? I suppose it’s always nice, after a hard day’s work, to see someone have a worse time that you and still come through without serious mental health issues or HR getting involved. Will Mandy ever be capable to hold down a permanent job? I think that would ruin the whole premise of the series, if she suddenly could do a job realisably well? Nothing would happen! It would just be Mandy sat at a desk. How do you think Mandy evolved as a person through the past four series? She hasn’t evolved at all, that’s what makes her charming. She’s learned nothing. Just keeps making the same mistakes, like all of us. Will you ever have a use for Mandy’s leopard print outfit? I wear it whenever I do a big shop. Where does the inspiration come from, for the most obscure situations that Mandy finds herself in? They’re all based on absolute fact. A lot of them are inspired by things that have happened to me. I’ve had a number of jobs that I’ve been fired from. Some I haven’t even lasted an hour in. Acting’s about the only job I’ve lasted more than a week in. So I have to stick with it. Which episode for you is the standout for this series -or is it too hard to pick? There’s bits of all the episodes that I think are great. But I can’t tell you what they are because they’ll spoil it. And also I can’t remember them clearly. You made this series a cruelty-free production – what can you tell us about that? We decided to use only cruelty-free make-up products that haven’t been tested on animals. We warned all the actors what we were doing and none of them had a problem with it. I think there should be a special logo at the end of the show to prove it. Most of the actors were amazed that some products aren’t cruelty-free. Some, well-known brands still test on animals and most people aren’t aware of that. Have you ever passed your driving test? If not, good luck finding a driving instructor. No, I haven’t passed my driving test. Although I have done 1000s of hours of lessons. I just don’t think I’m one of nature’s natural drivers. I’m waiting for the self-driving cars to kick in now.

