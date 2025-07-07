"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 marks 20 years since the team first made a pilot for FX. "These kids didn't know what they were doing, but they had a vision," said Glenn Homerton (who plays Dennis) on Instagram. "Thank you to FX for trusting that vision. Thank you to our fans who preached the gospel from the start. We are eternally grateful." As the team close in on episode 200, so are we...

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 airs on FXX and then on Hulu in the U.S. the following day — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' s17 - Date, time, TV channel, live streams The first two episodes of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 air on FXX on Wednesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET and are available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ the following day.

• U.S. — Watch on FXX via Hulu with Live TV / Sling Blue / Fubo

To make up for the interminable wait between season 16 and 17 (Thank God IASIP doesn't do cliff hangers), the show gets straight into it with a crossover episode with ABC sitcom "Abbot's Elementary". The gang are there as volunteers right? Erm... while the second half of the double bill sees Frank on his death bed and Dee beside herself. Or so we're told.

But is there ever any point wondering what's going to happen next in a show where the whole point of the show seems to be that you don't know what's going to happen next. Except of course, we know that Rickety Cricket is in the cast (played by David Hornsby) so we know that if any bad luck is hanging around, we know where it's going to end up.

Read our guide below for how to watch "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 online and from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' s17 on TV and online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. It is available to stream on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ the next day and every Thursday.

FXX is available with most cable TV packages. Already cut the cord? You can access the channel on multiple live TV streaming services including Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo and Hulu with Live TV offer a broader channel lineup. All three are some of the best streaming services we've tested.

Watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' s17 from anywhere

Can I watch 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 in Canada, Australia and/or the U.K.?

As in the U.S., "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 premieres on FXX in Canada on Wednesday, July 9 with a double bill at 9 p.m. ET/ PT and the next day on Disney Plus Canada.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 will release on Disney Plus in Australia from Wednesday, July 16.

Unfortunately, there is NO RELEASE DATE for "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 in the U.K. but if it arrives it will be on Disney Plus.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 - Cast

Rob McElhenney as Mac

Charlie Day as Charlie

Kaitlin Olson as Dee

Glenn Howerton as Dennis

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

David Hornsby as Rickety Cricket

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 17 - Episode guide

Season 17 Episode 01: "The Gang F***s Up Abbott Elementary" - Months after the Gang visited, Abbott's Principal Ava walks viewers through some of the unseen footage of the Gang's volunteerism and reveals their true intentions.

S17 E02: "Frank Is In A Coma" - The five stages of grief set in for Dee as Frank lies on his deathbed; the Guys plot their new path forward by pitching their business ventures to Philadelphia's elite.

S17 E03: "TBA"

S17 E04: "TBA"

S17 E05: "TBA"

S17 E06: "TBA"

S17 E07: "TBA"

S17 E08: "TBA"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 Teaser Promo (HD) Abbott Elementary Crossover - YouTube Watch On

Have the cast said anything about season 17 of "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia"? Danny DeVito who plays Frank Reynolds has joked that he thinks the first 16 seasons were “very tame.” Now, in season 17, he adds, “we can ruffle a few feathers, rattle a few cages, you know, shoot some fireworks.”

