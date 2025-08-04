Of course, now we actually have "King of the Hill" season 14 in our midst, it makes perfect sense that it's back. This might be Olympic level understatement but quite a lot has happened in the world since we last saw Peggy and Hank in Arlen, Texas and their roles in a "fish out of water" season might help us make some sense of it all...

Here's how you can watch "King of the Hill" season 14 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'King of the Hill' s14 - Streaming info, release date 'King of the Hill' season 14 will premiere with a full season 10 episode drop on Hulu in the U.S. on Monday, August 4 at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET.. It will also be available to stream on Disney+ worldwide.

And so, having returned from a retirement-funding exercise in Saudi Arabia, they now have rating cab drivers out of 5 and gender neutral toilets to cope with not to mention the frequently delayed arrival as "soccer" as a major sport in the U.S. and perhaps even an indication that EVERYTHING has changed forever.

Bobby is now a chef in Dallas (and this was one of the first hooks co-creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge used to get back into the show) and all the favourite characters return but not necessarily in the same shape they were in 2009. It's been a hell of a ride for everybody (*GOOD NEWS* - Season 15 is on the way).

Read on and discover how you can watch "King of the Hill" season 14 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'King of the Hill' season 14 online in the U.S.

"King of the Hill" season 14 - aka "The reboot" - will premiere with a full season 10 episode drop on Hulu in the U.S. on Monday, August 4 at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET.

Hulu plans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get a 30-day free trial of Hulu.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV (3-day free trial). Prices start from $76.99/month after the trial expires.

Americans abroad who want to catch the show via their own domestic streaming platform can do so from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'King of the Hill' season 14 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "King of the Hill" season 14 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Hulu for example — and watch "King of the Hill" season 14 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'King of the Hill' season 14 in the U.K., Canada and Australia

"King of the Hill" season 14 will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Monday, August 4.

The Disney Plus prices are as listed below:

🇨🇦 In Canada, you will have to fork out CA$7.99 every month.

🇬🇧 U.K. "King of the Hill" fans can tune into season 14 from £7.99.

🇦🇺 Aussies can catch season 14 for AU$13.99 a month.

Abroad while season 14 is streaming on Disney Plus? Use NordVPN and access your usual "King of the Hill" streams.

Official 'King of the Hill' season 14 trailer

King of the Hill S14 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

'King of the Hill' s14 - Episode guide

Season 14 Episode 01: "Return Of The King" - Hank and Peggy move back to Arlen and struggle to readjust to their old life. Bobby runs into a childhood friend in Dallas.

S14 E02: "The Beer Story" - Hank and Bobby are competitors in a home beer brewing competition. Boomhauer bonds with Luke Jr. over non-alcoholic beer.

S14 E03: "Bobby Gets Grilled" - In his search for authentic robata charcoal, Bobby is accused of cultural appropriation. The Hills and Gribbles go to the Bush presidential library where Dale incites incident.

S14 E04: "Chore Money, Chore Problems" - Hank joins an app for handymen and struggles to get a good rating. Bobby learns that Connie is dating a mutual friend.

S14 E05: "New Ref In Town" - Hank secretly becomes a soccer referee. Bobby goes to buy a car and leaves the dealership with more than he bargained for.

S14 E06: "Peggy’s Fadeout" - Hank discovers that Bill’s new coworkers think he’s married, while Bobby discovers Connie’s boyfriend may be cheating on her. Peggy struggles with her self-identity after getting rejected from a teaching opportunity.

S14 E07: "Any Given Hill-Day" - Bobby tries to bond with Hank at the Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Camp, but Willow interferes. Peggy starts a lending library in an effort to bring the neighborhood together.

S14 E08: "Kahn-scious Uncoupling" - The Souphanousinphones throw a lavish anniversary party to hide a secret that only Hank knows. Bobby is stressed out catering the party while trying to help Connie.

S14 E09: "No Hank Left Behind" - Hank takes Good Hank to a men’s camp to instill good values, but the camp is not what Hank thought it would be. Peggy stays at Bobby’s apartment after getting an MRI.

S14 E10: "A Sounder Investment" - Peggy and Hank’s friends start a pig eradication business, but Hank is hesitant to join them. Bobby and Connie struggle to bond as adults.

'King of the Hill' s14 - Cast

Returning Main Cast

Mike Judge as Hank Hill and Boomhauer.

Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill.

Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill.

Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive.

Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble (recorded part of the season).

Toby Huss as Dale Gribble (when needed).

Lauren Tom as Connie Souphanousinphone and Minh Souphanousinphone.

Jonathan Joss as John Redcorn (recorded lines for 4 episodes before his death).

New cast members

Ronny Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone.

Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong.

Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong.

Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble.

"King of the Hill" s14 - FAQs

Why is "King of the Hill" back after 15 years ? In short, because it should never have gone away in the first place. Its fanbase has remained loyal and fanatical since the dumb decision to axe the show in 2009 and that popularity has turned up at conventions and fanfests ever since. A read through of the episode "Husky Bobby" (S02 E06) at a 20th anniversary event went down so well co-creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge decided to bring Hank and Peggy bang up-to-date with a 2025 season.

Is the late Jonathan Joss in "King of the Hill" s14 voicing John Redcorn? He is. The 59 year old recorded lines for 4 episodes before his death in June this year.

