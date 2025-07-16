'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer live blog — latest updates, news and reactions as teaser drops

Refresh

Everyone's hyped for Season 5 (Image credit: Netflix) Immediately, my first port of call was to go back to X, to see how that teaser has landed with other "Stranger Things" fans, and it looks like the hype-meter has reached fever pitch already. I'm seeing people grabbing their own screenshots, one viewer calling it a "mind-blowing" teaser, fears for what's to come, and much, much more.

Well, that was epic. (Image credit: Netflix) I'm still gathering my thoughts on everything I've seen, but let's just say this feels like a final season worth waiting for.

'Let's end this, kid' Hopper's words have me thinking Eleven will be pushed to the absolute limit this time to fight Vecna off.

Let's go!! The vibe is impeccable. The stakes look huge, everyone's banding together for the final fight, to an epic score. The monsters, the jeopardy: I love it!

IT'S HAPPENING Stranger Things 5 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On THE TRAILER IS OUT! I REPEAT: THE TRAILER IS OUT!

We're all 'so ready' for this trailer to drop (Image credit: Netflix) Obviously, we're all excited, but just to gauge how much, take a quick scroll through the #StrangerThings5 hashtag on X - fans around the world literally couldn't be more pumped to get another look at "Stranger Things" season 5. Mostly, I'm seeing tweet after tweet of "I'M SO READY".

'Stranger Things' actor confirms they appeared in the final scene shot for season 5 (Image credit: Netflix) Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, has revealed that he was involved in the final scene filmed for "Stranger Things" season 5 — a detail that raises questions about whether Mike Wheeler survives until the end of the series. “I was the last thing shot of the show,” Wolfhard said during a recent episode of Q with Tom Power when asked about his final day on set. But when Power followed up with, “So you’re the last shot of the last scene,” the actor clarified, saying, “Well, no, it was that we just like wrapped, like I just was like one of the last people to film basically.” So while it doesn’t sound like the finale itself was the last thing shot, Wolfhard was among the final cast members on set, suggesting his character could be around for much of the final season. It’s worth noting that TV productions often shoot scenes out of order.

Will’s journey comes full circle Season 1: Will was missing. Season 5: Will is leading. pic.twitter.com/7IYxQVzIU9July 16, 2025 From the beginning to the end, “Stranger Things “comes full circle. In season 1, Will was the one who vanished. In season 5, he’s the one leading the fight. Stranger Things Memes on X clearly wants to break hearts today.

Full cast list for ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 (Image credit: Netflix) Here’s a look at the full cast confirmed for the fifth and final season: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Will there be any new faces in 'Stranger Things' season 5? Yes! According to Netflix Tudum, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux have been added to the lineup for “Stranger Things” season 5. They’ll be joined by genre icon Linda Hamilton, whose involvement in the final chapter is confirmed, though details about her character are still being kept under wraps.

'Stranger Things' star teases season 5 finale as the 'the best episode they've ever done' (Image credit: Netflix) Concerned that the long-awaited final season of “Stranger Things” might not deliver? According to Jim Hopper himself (David Harbour), fans have nothing to worry about. Speaking during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour described the Season 5 finale as “the best episode they’ve ever done.” Although he admitted, “I can be very critical of this show,” Harbour had nothing but praise for the final episode: “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they've ever done. The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying. Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite.” Reflecting on the cast's journey, he added, “They started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale]. It’s 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it's so well done and so beautiful. It's such a great episode, and it's such a great season. You guys will love it.” (quotes h/t Deadline).

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 episode titles (Image credit: Netflix) Here are the official episode titles for “Stranger Things” season 5, which consists of eight episodes split across three volumes: Episode 1: The Crawl

The Crawl Episode 2: The Vanishing of … (full title intentionally unrevealed)

The Vanishing of … (full title intentionally unrevealed) Episode 3: The Turnbow Trap

The Turnbow Trap Episode 4: Sorcerer

Sorcerer Episode 5: Shock Jock

Shock Jock Episode 6: Escape from Camazotz

Escape from Camazotz Episode 7: The Bridge

The Bridge Episode 8: The Rightside Up

'Stranger Things' season 5 plot synopsis (Image credit: Netflix) Just to refresh your memory of what's in store, I'm gonna share Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 5 plot synopsis below. From what they've shared so far, it sounds like the show's going out in style. "“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

(Image credit: Netflix) As a reminder, Netflix is once again splitting the forthcoming final instalment up. But unlike season 4, "Stranger Things" fifth chapter will actually be divided into three separate volumes releasing at the end of the year. Those "Stranger Things" season 5 release dates are: "Stranger Things" season 5 Vol. 1 (episodes 1-4): November 26, 2025

"Stranger Things" season 5 Vol. 2 (episodes 5-7): Christmas Day, 2025

"Stranger Things" season 5 Vol. 3 (finale): New Year's Eve, 2025 Basically, we'll all be looking for excuses to dodge our families and grab some Netflix screentime over the holiday season!

Stranger Things 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On Our last bit of "Stranger Things" season 5 footage came at Tudum 2025 earlier this year, in the form of the "Date Announcement" teaser. Admittedly, a fair bit of that footage was from past seasons of the show, serving as a reminder of everything that's gone down in Hawkins so far, and a brief look at what's to come in the final season.

Fan reactions look positive While we've not seen the new teaser, members of the cast have shared a clip on social media wherein they gave a handful of lucky fans the chance to watch the new footage. Sure, we've not seen the footage, but if we judge it by their reactions, we're in for an epic final season. In other words: get excited. TEASER TOMORROW 🚨I REPEAT🚨 TEASER TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/1MxmgCDfrlJuly 15, 2025

Wait, there's a 'Stranger Things' trailer coming today? If you missed the news and are just getting caught up. Netflix revealed that a new trailer would be dropping today on social media, accompanied by this imposing new poster featuring the menacing face of Vecna... One last adventure begins 🚲Teaser tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rvLWZW08oaJuly 15, 2025