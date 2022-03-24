How to watch Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) online

When you watch Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney Plus, you'll get to see a rising star both in her early days and her ... well, still kinda early days. Yes, the 19-year-old Rodrigo, fresh off the May 2021 release of her first studio album (Sour) and her work on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, is getting a special for her backstory already.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) date, time and more Release date and time: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) debuts on Friday (March 25) at 3 a.m. ET.

Cast: Olivia Rodrigo

Director: Stacey Lee

Running time: 1 hour and 17 minutes

Rating: PG

The 77-minute special, directed by Stacey Lee (Underplayed, Live Fast Draw Yung), is a bit of a meditation in the moment for Rodrigo. The special's "story" if you think the word fits, finds Rodrigo on a trip from Salt Lake City (where she began work on her studio record) to Los Angeles.

Along the way, she'll tell her own version of how the album was created, and the film uses archival footage to retrospectively go behind the scenes. Rodrigo will also let audiences know a little more about her life. To keep things lively, she performs new live arrangements of her songs.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) online.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) on Disney Plus

No need to turn into a giant red panda to see Pixar's new movie. Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) will streaming on Disney Plus. It will be released at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, March 25.

It's the latest music special on Disney Plus, following Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' concert film and her City of Lover concert.

How to watch Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Olivia Rodrigo's driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) trailer

The trailer for driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect. Not only will there be fully-produced performances in elegant desert environments, but archival footage of Rodrigo's recording process will also be involved.