How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

Less than a week later, it's almost time to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 on Disney Plus. The series — which confusingly arrived with no reviews from critics until release day — was hiding a character with its own Jedi mind tricks, but it wasn't one of Grogu's relatives.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus episode 3 date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 3 (opens in new tab) streams on Wednesday (June 1) on Disney Plus. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Vivien Lyra Blair, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang

Director: Deborah Chow

Rating: TV-14

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series turned out to be a covert way to introduce a much-younger Princess Leia Organa (played by Vivien Lyra Blair). This new chapter of the Star Wars universe's Skywalker Saga may not be in an episode movie, but now that we know about this character, we have a better understanding of what the Obi-Wan show will give us.

While this series is primarily about the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, and their inevitable rematch that's already been confirmed, something else is a foot. Now, it seems, we'll get a better understanding of why an adult Leia Organa said "help us Obi-Wan, you're our only hope."

The show takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, or about nine years before Episode IV: A New Hope. The Empire has killed most of the Jedi, though a few remain in hiding. Kenobi was one of them and had settled on Tatooine to watch over young Luke Skywalker. Now, though, Vader and his dark side Force users called Inquisitors are using Leia to bring Obi-Wan out of hiding. Learn more from our Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and character guide.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 online. And don't miss our take on the first couple of episodes: I just watched Obi-Wan Kenobi — what I love and hate so far.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 on Disney Plus

Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi release on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 1) at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 12 a.m. PT.

This is the third of six episodes. The first two released on a Friday, the last four will release on Wednesdays.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Disney Plus Star Wars original, following The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

More Star Wars series will follow, and we have all the news from the Star Wars Disney Plus series news from the Star Wars Celebration, where we learned when Andor drops this summer and that Ahsoka is coming next year.

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes schedule

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 1: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 2: May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3: June 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4: June 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5: June 15

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6: June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi is led by Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master. He survived the Order 66 execution of Jedi and is living under the name "Ben" on Tatooine, where he watches over Luke Skywalker. His biggest co-star is Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays a young Princess Leia Organa.

He is joined by his co-star from Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Father to Luke and Leia Organa, Vader is a Sith Lord who commands the Inquisitors in a hunt for surviving Jedi.

