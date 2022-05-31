The live-action Pinocchio teaser trailer is here — watch it now

So, here's something weird. The teaser trailer for Disney Plus' live-action Pinocchio movie just dropped, and its titular puppet-turned "real boy" is not to be seen. You only see his hand before he comes to life, and then we get one all-too-brief moment and what appears to be a slightly-moving Pinocchio rise. Instead, we see practically everyone else.

To put it more bluntly, we see a lot more of Pinocchio in the above photo that Disney Plus released to the press than the trailer. Pinocchio, which stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the wood carver who wishes upon a star that gives sentience to his wooden boy, also now has a release date. It's also got an all-star cast, though many of them will be voice-over work only.

But why the heck are we mostly shy a Pinocchio in this clip? We know that teaser trailers are just that: teases of what's to come. But keeping the moving and "living" version of Pinocchio in the shadows is slightly concerning. This could be how Disney is building hype or interest, since many may not have known this film was happening.

The biggest shadow hanging over the movie, though, is the combination of the fact that this movie has a lot of CGI and that it's from Robert Zemeckis. The director/producer doesn't have a great track record for CGI, at least for anyone who still remembers the uncanny valley catastrophe that was 2004's The Polar Express.

Pinocchio (2022) teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Pinocchio is all mood-setting, with Geppetto's tick-tocking wall of clocks, Hanks' prayer and then a lot of madcap action. Jiminy Cricket's attacked by a seagull, animals are on run and we also see Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy.

Pinocchio will drop on Sept. 8, 2022 — but don't go looking for it in theaters. Pinocchio is a Disney Plus exclusive. That's proven a solid note for movies as of late, as both Turning Red and the Chip N Dale movie were solid.

Pinocchio's release is also timed for a big event for the streaming service: Sept. 8 is Disney Plus Day 2022. That means "the streaming service will host special experiences for fans and subscribers, and will premiere new content from its marquee brands." Disney Plus Day will also feature more more "premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic" to be announced in the months ahead.

Pinocchio (2022) cast

Judging by the trailer, Pinocchio is as much Tom Hanks' movie as it is anyone else's. Fortunately, his Geppetto looks a lot more down-to-earth character than his Colonel Tom Parker from the upcoming Elvis movie.

The announced and promoted cast is as follows.