Obi-Wan Kenobi cast and character guide: Everything you need to know

You don't need to be a bounty hunter to identify the Obi-Wan Kenobi show's cast and characters. While its leads are more than familiar to anyone with a knowledge of the prequel trilogy, the supporting cast will raise more questions than answers for anyone who didn't watch the animated Star Wars shows such as Clone Wars and Rebels.

But, fear not — as fear becomes anger, and anger becomes hate. Instead, you can use our guide to the Obi-Wan Kenobi show's cast and characters to get yourself familiar with the announced roles, and even those people are still trying to figure out.

Because, did you know that MCU star Kumail Nanjiani is in Obi-Wan's show? And that O'Shea Jackson Jr. is too? Yes, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen may (rightfully) have all the attention as they're returning to blows in this Disney Plus show, but we've got all the details you need, and we'll be updating this guide as we go forward.

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast: confirmed characters

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Yes, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor as its titular Jedi, fresh off of his most crushing defeat: losing Anakin Skywalker to The Dark Side. In the previous chapters of the Skywalker Saga, Obi-Wan was first a Jedi in training under Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and the two found Anakin in Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

10 years later, in Attack of the Clones, Kenobi is mentoring an older Anakin, who is almost an adult (though he doesn't always act like one). This, plus the Clone Wars episodes, establish their friendship and connection. We'll go over what happened between the two next, but it was a heavy emotional blow to Kenobi to say the least.

Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd and Disney Plus)

From a young kid who loved riding fast vehicles to a romantic who swooned over Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), Anakin Skywalker's early years were so bright that they sit in stark contrast with what we knew would come. In Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker fell to the pressures of being the great hope. A Jedi Knight at the end of that film, Skywalker clashed in a duel with Kenobi, a moment seen as the completion of his betrayal of the Jedi Order and his former friend.

Hayden Christiansen never got a whole lot of love for his work as Anakin Skywalker in the prequel movies. His performance character has almost become more of a meme than anything else in the years since. The Obi-Wan Kenobi show is arguably a chance at changing that.

Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely)

(Image credit: Disney Plus via YouTube)

Luke Skywalker needs no introduction, so I'll make this brief. Son of Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, the Luke Skywalker we see in the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is basically in the galaxy far, far away's witness protection. Hiding out with his uncle Owen and aunt Beru, Luke looks to be stuntin' like his daddy, pretending to drive a speeder when Obi-Wan is spying on him.

Newcomer Grant Feely has been tasked with the job of playing the youngest version of Luke Skywalker we've seen to date. The young actor has the OG's approval as Mark Hamill tweeted "Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best! #TheForceIsWithFeely" back in March.

The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd and Disney Plus via YouTube)

One of the lesser-known characters for those who primarily watched the Star Wars movies (and not the Clone Wars show), The Grand Inquisitor has a complicated past. Born on the planet Utapau (more than 15 years before the Invasion of Naboo), this baddie was first a rising star in the Jedi Order, becoming a Jedi Knight and serving in the Jedi Temple Guard.

Over time, anger and hatred festered within the man who would become The Grand Inquisitor — as his curiosity about the Jedi Archives was rebuked and dismissed. He even played a minor role in the trial of Ahsoka Tano, but it was the trial itself that would push him to betray the Jedi Order, as his anger left him vulnerable to join the Dark Side. Just like Fifth Brother below, he manger to survive Order 66, which put Jedis on the run. Darth Sidious would then recruit the fallen Jedi to lead The Inquisitorius (aka the Order of Inquisitors).

Safe to say, The Grand Inquisitor is a huge threat to our heroes.

Rupert Friend is best known for roles such as Vasily in The Death of Stalin and Mr. Wickham in 2005's Pride & Predjudice.

Reva Sevander / Third Sister (Moses Ingram)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd and Disney Plus)

A brand-new character created just for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, Reva/Third Sister has come across as a brutal and focused Jedi hunter. Her first appearance, though, came in a 2021 issue of DeAgostini's Star Wars Encyclopedia reference booklets where she was referenced as the Third Sister.

Moses Ingram appeared in The Queen's Gambit, Ambulance (2022) and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021). Ingraham told EW that she worked with the team, including director Deborah Chow, on changing the character's hair to be more natural, as she wanted "the kids of color or Black kids with kinky hair" to have the chance to use their own natural "hair at Halloween."

Owen Lars (Joel Edgerton) and Beru Whitesun Lars (Bonnie Piesse)

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Owen Lars, step-brother of Anakin Skywalker, and his wife Beru Whitesun Lars, are taking care of Luke while his dad's gone to the Dark Side. The two met after a chain of events that began when Beru visited Watto's junk shop on Mos Espa. They "inherited" the young lad after Obi-Wan Kenobi asked them to care for him.

Lars believed that Anakin's issues stem from his time as a Jedi, and forbade Kenobi from visiting. In the trailer for Obi-Wan, Owen is seen frustrated with Kenobi for wanting to train Luke, because — again — isn't that how we got here?

Edgerton and Piesse are reprising the roles they played in Episodes II and III.

Fifth Brother (Sung Kang)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd and Disney Plus)

Yes, the other Han is showing up in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Sung Kang, best known for playing Han Lue in the Fast and Furious movies, is playing another Inquisitor who die-hard Star Wars fans will remember from the Rebels series (which takes place after the Obi-Wan Kenobi series).

A fallen Jedi who survived Order 66 (which declared Jedi to be traitors to the Galactic Republic), the Fifth Brother was pulled into The Inquisitorius (aka the Order of Inquisitors) also called Red Blades — who were charged with hunting down the other Jedi who survived Order 66.

Confident, brutal and unafraid of doing the dirtiest work and killing the young, The Fifth Brother is a threat. Especially to young Luke.

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast: TBA characters

Kumail Nanjiani in TBA role

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd and Disney Plus via YouTube)

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals) has been cast in a role that we know very little for sure at this time. He's only been shown very briefly in the trailer. The actor recently said to Rolling Stone that "We haven't seen this exact thing in Star Wars yet. This is like a new version of a type of Star Wars character we've seen before."

One leak (from MakingStarWars.net, which doesn't have a strong track record to speak of) suggested he was a contact of Kenobi and Leia Organa's whose appearance is tied to Kenobi's intent to rescue a young Princess Leia.

Other announced cast members

O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Ingrid Goes West)

(Straight Outta Compton, Ingrid Goes West) Simone Kessell (Outlaws, Pine Gap)

(Outlaws, Pine Gap) Benny Safdie (director: Uncut Gems, Good Time)

(director: Uncut Gems, Good Time) Maya Erskine (Pen15)

(Pen15) Rory Ross (Book of Boba Fett)

When it comes to the above cast, even fewer details are known — as these are not confirmed details.

Pen15 star Maya Erskine has said her role is a "speck." MakingStarWars.net claims that O'Shea Jackson Jr. will be playing a character named Roken who is a part of a sort of Underground Railroad in the Star Wars world. Bespin Bulletin claims that Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie will be a slain Jedi named Nari. SlashFilm's interviewed Rory Ross, who is supposedly playing a Stormtrooper.