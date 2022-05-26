Every big Star Wars Celebration announcement: Mandalorian 3, Andor, Ahsoka and more

If you’re a fan of Star Wars shows on Disney Plus, you’ll be excited to hear that at Star Wars Celebration 2022 all the new series coming this year and next were highlighted during a fan-heavy Lucasfilm showcase.

We already knew the Obi-Wan Kenobi series begins streaming Friday, May 27 (make sure you know how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus) but now we have an official Andor release date, plus an update on Ahsoka. We also got an exclusive glimpse at The Mandalorian season 3 and early details of all-new show called Star Wars Skeleton Crew.

When we weren’t buzzing about the actors and producers on stage, our ears and eyes were on the prowl for anything there was to learn about all the upcoming Star Wars shows on Disney Plus. Here was every Star Wars show announcement from Star Wars Celebration, plus news about other Lucasfilm projects in the works.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

With Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering on May 27, there’s no more need for teasers and trailers — we’re already excited for the show, in which Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles from Episodes I-III. This is one of the biggest releases for Disney Plus in 2022.

The two actors and the ensemble on stage revealed they would watch the series premiere at Star Wars Celebration with fans. Perhaps that’s why we haven’t seen Obi-Wan Kenobi reviews yet? Either way, during the late hours of May 26 expect to hear first reactions.

Following Obi-Wan, Andor is the next Star Wars show coming to Disney Plus. Set before the events of Rogue One, Diego Luna is reprising his role as Cassian Andor, though until today we knew next to nothing about what might happen in the mysterious series.

Not only did we get a release date — it’s August 31, 2022 — but the cast and crew on stage also confirmed a second season is already in the works. Both seasons will offer 12 episodes a pop, with a continuous story line. The teaser trailer, which you can watch above, shows Imperial forces attempting a planetary invasion, but its inhabits don’t plan to yield to the takeover quietly. As Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) says in the clip: "This is what a reckoning sounds like."

The Mandalorian season 3

Mando and Grogu are back, or will be back in Februrary 2023. We knew Mandalorian season 3 wrapped filming, but Jon Faverau and Dave Filoni during Star Wars Celebration said the next installment of the series would stream next year.

We saw a teaser at the showcase that doesn’t seem to be made available to public, so here’s a recap: Bo-Katan returns with some unfinished business, while Mando seems to make another plea to the Armorer regarding the helmet removal no-no. “I'm going to Mandlore so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions,” said Pedro Pascal’s character.

Ahsoka is production

Ahsoka remains one of the more mysterious Star Wars shows, and we didn’t get much else besides a clip of Rosario Dawson in costume from set and re-confirmed 2023 release. The show is still in production, though Filoni said “it’s going good.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law

The unnamed Jon Watts Star Wars show officially has a name, premise and star. Jude Law will headline a series about a group of kids about 10 years old who accidentally get lost in Star Wars galaxy. This series is the story of their journey getting home, offering slightly different (and younger) perspective we don’t see in this universe often. Though Jon Watts and Chris Ford said “it’s not a kid’s show.”

Star Wars Skeleton Crew is coming in 2023 and will land in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, Ashoka and The Book of Boba Fett.

Indiana Jones 5 and Willow news

Beyond the Star Wars galaxy, the Lucasfilm showcase covered two other projects: Willow and Indiana Jones 5. Directed by Ron Howard, Warwick Davis is reprising his role in the Willow reboot.

Soon thereafter, right before director/writer James Mangold shared the above image, the first look at Indiana Jones 5. Then, finally, Harrison Ford made a surprise appearance to announce that Jones movie is almost done. “So I'll be seeing you around campus,” Ford said. The movie is set to premiere June 30, 2023. We’re guessing it’ll come to theaters before landing on Disney Plus alongside the other shows discussed above.