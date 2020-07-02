The TLC reality series 90 Day Fiance is a huge hit, and if you’re new to the show, you may be wondering how to watch 90 Day Fiance in order. That’s because the franchise has already spawned eight spinoffs (with a ninth coming soon), so it’s perfectly normal for new viewers to be a bit confused about how to binge this addictive show.

90 Day Fiancé follows engaged couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa to allow the foreign fiancé to join their American partner in the U.S. The K-1 visa gives the couple 90 days to get married. The show documents the emotional roller coaster ride as they get to know each other better, meet family and friends, plan a wedding and discuss their hopes, dreams and desires.

90 Day Fiance has been so successful that TLC has launched sequels and spinoffs. They include Happily Ever After, Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, The Family Chantel, Pillow Talk, Self-Quarantined and B90 Strikes Back. Plus, Darcey & Stacey is set to debut in August 2020.

And since some couples cross over between shows, questions like this, from Chrissy Teigen, pop up:

in what order did TLC air all these different 90 days? I'm really having difficulty navigating people's relationships. The before, the happily ever after, the regular one. do they air these in the same season? the back and forth killing me. and some just...end. sad!!October 4, 2019

Yes, Chrissy, there is a right way to watch 90 Day Fiance in order so that you get the full picture of all the relationship drama. That's why we’ve written this handy guide.

What are the 90 Day Fiance shows and spinoffs?

First, let’s go over the various parts of the 90 day franchise. They are listed in the chronological order they first began airing on TLC (or streaming online).

90 Day Fiancé

The original (OG) flagship series that debuted in 2014 and has aired seven seasons. It follows couples who have applied or received a K-1 visa, which allows an American to bring their foreign fiance to the U.S. They must get married within 90 days or the fiance must return to their home country.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

The first spinoff follows past 90 Day Fiance couples after they get married to see if they stay together or split up.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

These couples have met online but not in person, so the American partner travels to their significant other’s country to meet and decide if they want to continue the relationship and start the K-1 visa process.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now

A digital-only series that gives updates on couples from the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk

A reaction show featuring couples from the franchise commenting on that week’s new episode of whatever season is currently airing.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

In a role reversal, the American partner marries a foreign spouse and moves abroad to their country.

The Family Chantel

A spinoff focused on 90 Day Fiancé season four cast members Pedro and Chantel Jimeno and their families.

90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined

Updates on cast members and their relationship status using self-taped footage during the pandemic.

B90 Strikes Back!

A reaction show featuring Before the 90 Days couples discussing the online commentary they’ve received as well as the opinions from Pillow Talk.

How to watch 90 Day Fiance in order

First, welcome to the crazy, ridiculous and completely engrossing world of 90 Day Fiance.

Your journey into this franchise will have a lot of ups and downs, so buckle up!

Second, this list may look daunting. But that’s actually great, considering many of us are still social distancing and staying home as much as we can. There are a ton of episodes to binge. So, here’s the order — plus where you can watch 90 Day Fiance online:

1. Watch 90 Day Fiance seasons 1-4

The OG series will introduce you gently to the franchise. Season 1 features just four couples, while later seasons gradually include more. You’ll meet iconic cast members like Russ and Paola, Danielle and Mohamed, Melanie and Devar, Jorge and Anfisa, Nicole and Azan and Chantel and Pedro (the latter couple even gets their own spinoff).

The stories and backgrounds are varied and interesting. You’ve got huge age gaps, religious differences, language barriers, meddling mothers and cheating allegations. But there are also super cute romances, where you find yourself rooting for this couple that somehow found each other across the world.

The first five seasons of 90 Day Fiance are streaming on Hulu.

2. Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After seasons 1-2

First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes … well, for some 90 day couples, divorce. In other cases, the couples remain married but experience friction over various issues, from family to jobs to culture shock.

The first four seasons of Happily Ever After are streaming on Hulu.

3. Watch 90 Day Fiance seasons 5-6

Now, continue with the OG series and meet memorable couples Elizabeth and Andrei, Molly and Luis, David and Annie (who go on to be a big part of Pillow Talk), Colt and Larissa and Kalani and Asuelu. Oh, and best of all, there’s more of Nicole and Azan’s headscratcher of a relationship.

4. Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After seasons 3-4

Back for more updates on their married lives are Russ and Paola, Jorge and Anfisa and Chantel and Pedro (see below). This is the time to collect your bets about which couples were truly in love.

*Pillow Talk season 1 has commentary on Happily Ever After season 4, so can be watched in conjunction with it. Episodes can be streamed on TLC.com , but you’ll need a cable package login.

5. Watch The Family Chantel

Over eight episodes, watch Chantel and Pedro’s absolutely nutso families continue to clash. No wonder in-laws get such a bad rap.

The Family Chantel is streaming on Hulu.

6. Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days seasons 1-3

Perhaps, as you were watching OG 90 Day Fiance, you thought, “How did these couples on opposite sides of the Earth even meet and fall in love and decide to get married?” Now, you can see that process, as Americans travel to meet their online boyfriend/girlfriend. In some cases, it’s clear from the get-go that the relationship is not going to last long enough to make it to the K-1 visa process. But in other cases, the couples cement their initial attraction and move forward. The standouts to watch for are Paul and Karine, Darcey and Jesse and Angela and Michael.

*Pillow Talk season 3 has commentary on Before the 90 Days season 3 and can be watched in conjunction with it.

The first three seasons of Before the 90 Days is streaming on Hulu.

7. Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 1

(Image credit: TLC)

This might be our favorite of the spinoffs, because it puts the shoe on the other foot. Now the Americans are forced to feel like fish out of water, since they move to a foreign country to be with their foreign love. There’s another crossover: Paul and Karine from Before the 90 Days, with Paul fully moving to Brazil to be with his wife.

The first season of The Other Way is streaming on Hulu.

8. Watch 90 Day Fiance season 7

This is the most recent season of the OG show and features a crossover: Angela and Michael from Before the 90 Days. We’re also fond of the hot mess that is Tania and Syngin, the complete language incompatibility of Anna and Mursel and the oddly sweet outcome of Michael and Juliana.

The most recent seasons of 90 Day Fiance can be streamed if you sign up for Hulu With Live TV.

The following spinoff seasons are also available on-demand on Hulu With Live TV:

9. Watch 90 Day Fiance: What Now?

The digital series, available TLC.com , features updates on couples from the entire franchise. The most memorable and interesting cast members usually end up on Happily Ever After, so What Now can feel a bit like an also-ran. Still, maybe you’re dying for news about Laura and Aladin, Rebecca and Zied, Rachel and Jon, Steven and Olga and Corey and Evelin.

The coronavirus pandemic forced people across the country to stay at home and practice social distancing from others not in their households. So how did the franchise’s couples fare, considering many of them barely knew each other before the K-1 visa process? We’re not sure if this miniseries provides honest answers, since the cast members shot the footage themselves. But it’s still an interesting window into their post-show lives.

11. Watch 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4

If you’re a fan of Darcey from seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days, you’re in luck, since she’s baaaaack (still with her partner from season 3, surprisingly). The couple everybody on social media was talking about, though, is Ed and Rosemarie. No spoilers here, just know that there’s a significant difference in their ages and physical appearances.

There are three 90 Day Fiance shows currently airing on TLC. If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, and you’ve cut the cord, several live TV streaming services carry TLC including Hulu With Live, Philo and our recommended pick, Sling.

Previous Happily Ever After couples Elizabeth and Andrei and Colt and Larissa return. Plus, we get some new blood with the additions of Angela and Michael and Paul and Karine.

The two best stories from season 1 continue: Jenny and Sumit in India and Deavan and Jihoon in South Korea. More exciting is that this season features the franchise’s first same-sex couple, Kenneth and Armando in Mexico.

14. Watch B90 Strikes Back (current)

The reaction show features Before the 90 Days cast members Ed and Rosemarie, Stephanie and Erika, Avery and Ash, David, Yolanda and Darcey. They address the social media chatter about them. It’s not as good as the other shows, but once you’re in the 90 Day Fiance universe, you’re all in.