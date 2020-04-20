How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined online from anywhere on Earth

We're going to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined online for the same reason you are: it's a make or break time for a lot of relationships. Yes, TLC's hit reality show is debuting another spinoff series, which will run for five episodes and feature over 40 former cast members.

They'll give updates on their lives and talk about how they're faring during the COVID-19 pandemic through remote video interviews and self-shot footage. 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined will show some of the cast members living together, some still in relationships but living apart and others who are no longer in their relationships and quarantining solo.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined start time, channel The 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premiere is on Monday, April 20, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern on TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined will have a very DIY look, since the cast members began recording footage for the miniseries in the last week. As TLC president Howard Lee told Variety, "This series will look very hot-off-the-press — it will look like the paint has not dried. I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!"

90 Day Fiancé follows engaged couples, who have applied for or received a K-1 visa to allow the foreign fiancé to join their American partner in the U.S. The K-1 visa gives the couple 90 days to get married. The docu-series first premiered in January 2014 and has run for seven seasons. It's also yielded several spinoffs, including Happily Ever After, Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, The Family Chantel and now Self-Quarantined. There's also 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, a digital show chronicling reactions of former cast members while watching Happily Ever After.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in the US

American viewers can watch the 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined premiere Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC if they have a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch it on demand or online at TLC.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV's Sling Blue package, which is $10 off for the first time and right now offers free streaming during its Happy Hour period from 5 p.m. to midnight. Another great option is Hulu, which also offers original programming like Little Fires Everywhere and High Fidelity. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Philo is a less expensive live TV streaming service with unlimited DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC, which is carried by multiple cable providers. Check your cable listings for the air date and time of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined in the UK

Brits can watch UK TLC via a Sky or Virgin Media cable subscription. The UK air date and time for 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined hasn't been announced yet, but keep an eye on the official Twitter account for an update:

Yes, once we have a date we’ll be sure to announce in a tweet! ☺️April 10, 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined cast

The spinoff series will feature 40 former cast members across all installments of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Here are the alumni who will appear on Self Quarantined:

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé seasons 1-5 and spinoffs

If you want to catch up on 90 Day Fiancé seasons 1-5, you can stream them all on Hulu. The two most recent seasons are not yet available to stream online.

Three of the spinoffs are also available on Hulu. Not yet available is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which follows couples where the American gets married abroad and moves to a foreign country permanently. But you can watch: