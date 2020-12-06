How to watch 90 Day Fiance season 8 online: Release date, cast and trailer

90 Day Fiancé season 8 start time, channel 90 Day Fiancé season 8 premieres Sun., Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

It's almost time to say "I do" and watch 90 Day Fiancé season 8 online. The TLC reality show is back with a new season of relationship drama. Season 8 features four new couples and three returning pairs from the franchise as they put it all on the line for what they believe to be true love.

90 Day Fiancé is the blockbuster docuseries that follows Americans who bring their foreign significant others to the country on a K-1 Visa, which requires them to marry within three months.

But while the 90 Day Fiancé couples start off excited and happy, there are plenty of obstacles to their happy endings. Family issues, financial problems, misunderstandings and language barriers threaten to derail them from getting to the altar.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise has been hugely successful, spawning multiple series. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 2 recently concluded, with couples entering pandemic quarantine. This year also brought the new spinoff Darcey and Stacey, featuring the outrageous twins seen in Before the 90 Days.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 8 online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch 90 Day Fiance season 8 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because TLC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 90 Day Fiancé season 8 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for those looking to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 8. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. If you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch 90 Day Fiance season 8 in the US

American fans can watch the 90 Day Fiancé season 8 premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on TLC if you have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 5 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Right now, you can try Sling TV for free for three days to see all that Sling has to offer. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including TLC, AMC, Bravo, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, TNT and USA.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy, Paramount Network and TLC.View Deal

How to watch 90 Day Fiance season 8 in Canada

Canadians don't need a K-1 Visa to watch TLC Canada, which is carried by multiple cable providers. 90 Day Fiancé season 8 is set to air the same day and time as it does in the US.

How to watch 90 Day Fiance season 8 in the UK

Brits can watch TLC UK via a Sky or Virgin Media cable subscription. The UK air date and time for 90 Day Fiance season 8 is Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. GMT.

90 Day Fiance season 8 cast and couples

90 Day Fiancé season 8 features four new couples and three returning couples from the franchise. Here are the descriptions from TLC.

Brandon, 27 (Dinwiddie, VA), and Julia, 26 (Russia)

New couple

Brandon was first introduced to Julia when his friend saw her go-go dancing in a club and decided to video chat Brandon so the two could meet virtually. Despite their distance and very different lifestyles, Brandon working and living on his parents' farm and Julia, a city girl working as a go-go dancer, the pair hit it off instantly, and Brandon was smitten. After only five months and one meeting in person, they met up for a second time in Iceland and Brandon proposed. Now they are getting ready for Julia to move to the U.S., but after all of the money he has spent on the relationship so far, the couple will need to live with his parents for a little while so that they can save up and eventually find a place of their own. Brandon's parents are happy that he's finally met someone but they hope that Julia will be okay with their conservative rules and be open to pitching in to help out on the farm.

Mike, 35 (Sequim, WA) and Natalie, 35 (Ukraine)

Previously on 90 Day Fiance season 7

Last season we met Mike and Natalie after they were introduced by mutual friends. They fell in love, but we also watched them deal with everything from trust issues, major differences and uncertainty about their own feelings. Despite everything, their love for each other encouraged them to apply for the K-1 Visa and Mike went to the Ukraine while they waited for it to process. This time around things are moving quickly as Natalie finds out that she must move to the U.S. within 20 days of receiving her visa. With how they left things last time, Mike is taken aback that everything is moving so fast and wonders if they'll be able to sort out all of their issues with only 90 days to commit to marriage.

Rebecca, 49 (Woodstock, GA) and Zied, 27 (Tunisia)

Previously on Before the 90 Days season 3

Last time we caught up with Rebecca and Zied in BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, they became engaged and were starting the K-1 Visa process. Now, Rebecca is anxiously awaiting the final step in the K-1 Visa process - Zied's interview. If everything goes as planned, Zied will be on his way to the U.S. Rebecca has gotten a new job and is working overtime to support Zied financially when he arrives. Like last time, Zied's conservative religious beliefs create conflict in their relationship, causing Rebecca to be suspicious that she is being scammed again. Rebecca's daughter Tiffany and her boyfriend Micah worry that Rebecca is making the same mistake again and that this relationship, like her last marriage with a foreigner, will not work out.

Jovi, 29 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 25 (Ukraine)

New couple

While traveling solo around the world, Jovi decided to download a travel app to meet new people. When he matched with Yara, he wasn't expecting anything more than a hook-up, but they instantly had a connection and continued to travel together. Six months into their relationship, Yara found out she was pregnant, Jovi proposed and they filed for the K-1 Visa. Sadly, Yara had a miscarriage, but the whole experience strengthened their feelings and commitment. Now Yara is getting ready to move stateside, but Jovi's mother wonders if she'll be able to fit in with his wild outdoor lifestyle and his friends wonder if he's serious about giving up the bachelor life.

Stephanie, 52 (Grand Rapids, MI) and Ryan, 27 (Belize)

New couple

Stephanie has devoted so much of her life to her two spa businesses that she's never been in a serious relationship. During a vacation in Belize, Stephanie met Ryan on the beach and the two sparked up a conversation. After so many years of living the single life, Stephanie feels that Ryan is the one and hopes to finally settle down with him. Stephanie spoils Ryan with gifts and supports him and his family with their rent, however, they bicker over his flirtatious tendencies but Ryan believes he's not doing anything wrong while Stephanie becomes jealous. She has hopes that Ryan will mature when he arrives in the U.S. but her friends and family worry that he is only in it for the opportunities and support Stephanie provides him.

Andrew, 32 (Roseville, CA) and Amira, 28 (France)

New couple

Andrew created an online dating profile when he decided that he was ready to settle down and start a family. He heard from many women and almost overlooked Amira's brief message but reached out to her. They both felt an instant connection and made plans to meet for a romantic week in Las Vegas, where Andrew proposed. Afterwards, they filed for the K-1 Visa and got approved, but find that they must go to great lengths getting Amira into the U.S. during Covid-19 before their visa expires.

Tarik, 46 (Virginia Beach, VA) and Hazel, 28 (Philippines)

Previously on Before the 90 Days season 2

When we last caught up Tarik and Hazel on BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, Tarik had traveled to meet Hazel in person and did everything he could to try and fit into her culture. We saw them get engaged with a romantic proposal and saw Tarik head back to the U.S. Now, Hazel is moving to begin her 90 days with plans to bring her eight-year-old son Harry to America as soon as she can. After revealing that she is bisexual, Hazel now plans to find an American girlfriend to add to she and Tarik's relationship. However, we find out a bit about Tarik and Hazel's past that complicates this idea.