Hogwarts Legacy: Everything we know so far

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming Harry Potter RPG that will allow players to explore the Wizarding Wizard like never before.

The game is set within the Wizarding World but will allow players to explore the Hogwarts of yesteryear. You’ll also be able to attend classes, learn new spells and tame fantastic beasts, as well as venture into the world beyond the walls of the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The existence of the game originally leaked in 2018, but Hogwarts Legacy was officially unveiled in September 2020 at Sony’s PS5 reveal event. Since then, things have been very quiet with no fresh details being announced to date, however that is set to change very soon as a State of Play dedicated to the game has been confirmed for this week (Thursday, March 17).

While much of Hogwarts Legacy remains shrouded in mystery, for now here’s everything we know about the game, including its release date window, its trailer and when we’ll be seeing gameplay for the first time.

Originally announced with a projected release date in 2021, Hogwarts Legacy was unceremoniously delayed into 2022 in January last year. While there have sequentially been claims that the game was set to slip even further into 2023, there are also promising signs that it's still on target for a 2022 release date.

In January the official Wizarding World website posted an article looking ahead at some of the franchise's plans for the coming year, and Hogwarts Legacy was indeed highlighted with its current 2022 release window reconfirmed.

The game's community manager, Chandler Wood, also posted about the above article on Twitter, adding the caption "2022" alongside an emoji. This very clearly suggests that the rumors of the game being delayed into 2023 could be slightly overblown.

Adding further fuel to the fire is a social post from Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar that states the company's objective is to release "a full slate of highly anticipated games" this year. Accompanying these words is an image from Hogwarts Legacy, another clear indication that at least for now the game is still scheduled to launch within 2022.

Narrowing down the potential release window further is the news that a companion art book, entitled "The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy," is reportedly scheduled to release on September 6, 2022 (via VGC).

Typically these supplement books release in close proximity to the games they are focused on. This could indicate a September 2022 release date for Hogwarts Legacy. This would be fairly fitting as in the Harry Potter canon, September 1 is the date students journey on the Hogwarts Express to the iconic school for the start of a new year.

Hogwarts Legacy platforms

To date Hogwarts Legacy has only been showcased at PlayStation events. This has lead to a lot of online speculation that the game will be PS5 exclusive, but this is not the case.

The official Hogwarts Legacy website clearly lists the game’s release platforms as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC. While Sony appears to have some form of marketing agreement with publisher Warner Bros. Games, Hogwarts Legacy is not a PlayStation exclusive.

Hogwarts Legacy trailer

To date, we’ve only got one trailer for Hogwarts Legacy. It’s a pretty fantastic look at the game showcasing the famous castle and the variety of ways you’ll be able to interact with the Wizarding World and its inhabitants (both human and beast). There’s even a hint of who the game’s main villain might be, and they look just as fierce as He Who Must Not Be Named.

Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

Harry Potter fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on Hogwarts Legacy, but since its announcement in September 2020 the development team at Avalanche Software/Portkey Games have been almost entirely mute.

Thankfully, that’s set to change very soon as Hogwarts Legacy is getting its own dedicated State of Play event on Thursday, March 16. This livestream was confirmed via the PlayStation Blog and will begin at 2 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The event will showcase more than 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, plus offer some development insight from the team at Avalanche Software. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re just hours away from finally seeing Hogwarts Legacy in action.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

While we have yet to see Hogwarts Legacy in action, the game’s official website has a handy frequently asked questions section which gives us a solid idea of what the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy will consist of.

Hogwarts Legacy will be “an immersive, open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world, which puts players at the centre of their own adventure.” A further description on the game’s website reads: “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.”

Putting all this information together along with the game’s announcement trailer, it seems that you’ll be able to create your own character. After which you'd likely attend Hogwarts school to mix positions, learn new spells, tame fantastic beasts and make friends, and perhaps a few enemies.

The aforementioned FAQ also reveals that players will be able to choose which of the four Hogwarts houses they are sorted into. Although, there are no details as to whether this will be a straightforward user choice, or if it will involve some sort of gameplay mechanics or morality system.

Speaking of a morality system, it appears the game will have one. The game’s first trailer hints that there will be difficult choices to make on your adventure which will “determine what you stand for." It looks like you might be able to become a dark wizard, if that’s the path you wish to walk down.

Hogwarts Legacy setting

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

No prizes for guessing that the primary setting in Hogwarts Legacy will be the very famous wizard school. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is a place that millions have dreamed about attending, and Hogwarts Legacy looks like it will bring that dream to life.

The developers have talked about wanting to “chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World” so perhaps we may see some locations within Hogwarts that until now haven’t been unearthed. Is there an even more secret chamber hidden somewhere within the castle walls?

It’s also been confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will stretch beyond Hogwarts and encompass the large Wizarding World. Iconic locations like Hogsmead Village and the Forbidden Forest will be explorable. Plus, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to take a trip to Diagon Alley and do some magical shopping.

Will Harry Potter feature in Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s, and Harry Potter was born on July 31, 1980, so don’t expect to be rubbing shoulders with the Boy Who Lived as you walk the halls of Hogwarts. That also means his best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are out of the picture as well.

Of course, time travel does exist in the Harry Potter universe, but the development team have answered this question with a firm “no” on the game’s own website, so don’t expect any time turners to feature.

Potter may be out, but there is a possibility that a young Albus Dumbledore could make a cameo. The timeline of Hogwarts Legacy would crossover with when he was attending school after all.

Hogwarts Legacy controversy

Hogwarts Legacy has not been able to avoid the controversy that comes from comments made by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling in regards to the transgender community.

The game's website is keen to declare: "J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game." But as a product of the Wizarding World, the ties are clear and unavoidable. This has lead to some trans gamers calling for a boycott of the game.

It's not just fans that are unhappy either. According a Bloomberg report from respected industry insider Jason Schreier, there is some discomfort within the development studio over the public stances taken by J.K. Rowling.

Another Bloomberg report states that gamers will be able to adjust the body type and voice of their character, to make the game more trans-inclusive as a sort of olive branch from the developers.

Hogwarts Legacy outlook

The Hogwarts Legacy reveal trailer is currently the fourth most viewed video of all time on the PlayStation YouTube channel with a massive 28 million views. That alone indicates that gamers are very interested in this release.

Of course, this level of anticipation could result in unrealistic expectations and a sizable backlash if the game doesn’t quite meet them. However, based on what little we’ve seen so far, Hogwarts Legacy is looking like the Harry Potter RPG fans have waiting years to play.