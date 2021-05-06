2021 F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix The 2021 F1 Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday (May 9) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. Practice starts on Friday (May 7) and qualifying on Saturday (May 8). ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

The F1 live stream of the Spanish Grand Prix is nearly upon us, and if the first three races of the season are anything to go by, we're in for another thrilling contest.

Before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, all the talk was around the potential for a proper title fight this year, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ready to take on Mercedes' eight-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the top of the field.

And so it's been proven: Hamilton won in Bahrain and Portugal and finished second in Emilia-Romagna, while Verstappen has one first and two seconds to his name so far. What's more, all three races have been close; for the first time since Nico Rosberg won the title in 2016, Hamilton faces a real threat.

The action now moves on to the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya, where Mercedes will be bidding to maintain their enviable record: the team has taken pole at every race in Spain since 2013 and Hamilton has won the past four Grands Prix in the country. But the Spanish Grand Prix also holds good memories for Verstappen, who became the youngest ever F1 winner when he triumphed here in 2016 aged just 18.

Who will come out on top in 2021? We'll have to wait to find out. But you can follow it all live wherever you are. Read on to find out how to watch an F1 live stream and enjoy the 2021 F1 Spanish Grand Prix online from anywhere.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online from anywhere with a VPN

Being in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you pay for to watch an F1 live stream of the Spanish Grand Prix. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality workaround.

We've tested many VPN services, and for our money the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online in the US

ESPN is the place to turn for an F1 live stream of the Spanish Grand Prix in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online in the UK

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Spanish Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix online in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 live stream: Spanish Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend starts tomorrow (Friday, May 7) with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying take place on Saturday. The race itself is on Sunday (May 9). Here's when you can catch it all.

Friday, May 7

Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)

5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST) Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Saturday, May 8

Practice 3 : 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST)

: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST) Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Sunday, May 9

Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

F1 live stream: Spanish Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 69 2 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 61 3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 37 4 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 32 5 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 28 6 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 22 7 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 16 8 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 14 9 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 8 10 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 7 11 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 5 12 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 5 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 2 14 Kimi Räikkönen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0 15 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0 16 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 0 17 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 18 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 19 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar