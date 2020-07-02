F1 Austria 2020: Schedule, race time and how to live stream

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during last year's F1 Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen will be looking to defend his victory this weekend.

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix | Start Time The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix begins Sunday, July 5 at 9 a.m. Eastern (6 a.m. Pacific | 2 p.m. BST). Qualifying kicks off at the same time Saturday, and the first of the weekend's three practice sessions is scheduled for Friday, July 3 at 5 a.m. Eastern (2 a.m. Pacific | 10 a.m. BST).

Racing fans, the wait is over. Formula 1 is back, and if you're curious about finding the best F1 Austria live stream, you've come to the right place.

The 2020 campaign opens on Red Bull's home turf, and a circuit that's been a very favorable one for Max Verstappen over the years — both in terms of the Dutch driver's performance, and the massive turnout he invariably inspires from local fans.

These days, Formula 1 races are quite easy to stream no matter where you're located — and especially easy with the use of a VPN. And given that it's been an eternity since winter testing, we're all undoubtedly hungry for some on-track action.

The delayed start to the season will make 2020's debut round one of the most interesting ever. Many constructors have already fitted some of their mid-season upgrades to their cars, meaning there could be a serious shake-up in the teams' running order come Friday practice, compared to what we saw back in February. Toss in a healthy dose of personnel drama, like Sebastian Vettel's shock departure from Ferrari at the end of this year, Carlos Sainz's arrival and Daniel Ricciardo's jump to a renewed McLaren outfit, and there's been much to get fans talking, even despite the lengthy off-season. This is going to be a good one.

Here's everything you need to know to watch and live stream the 2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix. Keep in mind that Formula 1 will return to the Red Bull Ring a week from now for a second race in Austria, with the same schedule in terms of start times.

How to live stream F1 Austria anywhere with a VPN

If you’re abroad and unable to use the streaming service you already pay for to watch the race, you don't need to turn to a low-quality, glitchy workaround. Instead, use a virtual private network, or VPN, which can help you connect to your desired service through a U.S. server and watch the race without any needless frustrations.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to live stream F1 Austria in the US

For those watching the Austrian Grand Prix in the U.S., the main event and qualifying will be broadcast live on ESPN, while practice sessions on Friday and Saturday will all air on ESPN2. If you're streaming, however, there's just one destination: ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is offered in bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a compelling deal for cord-cutters. That said, if you already have access to ESPN through cable or satellite, you could tune in using the ESPN app, signing in with the same credentials you'd use for your TV provider.

Just as with the previous two seasons, ESPN picks up the Sky Sports F1 feed for its broadcast. ESPN is available on most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

One alternative to ESPN is F1's own official streaming service, which also duplicates the Sky Sports feed. F1 TV Pro costs $10 monthly or $80 for the entire season. (Given the shortened campaign and uncertainty of the schedule, monthly seems to be the safer way to go here.) In addition to live streaming F1 events, it also offers access to Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, as well as F1's historic archive of classic Grands Prix.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

Willing to pay a little more? Hulu's Live TV costs $55 per month for 60 channels (of which ESPN is included), plus exclusive original shows from Hulu. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

How to watch F1 Austria in the UK

As with the entire 2020 F1 schedule, Sky Sports F1 is your destination for complete F1 Austria weekend coverage if you live in the U.K. Sky Sports F1 is a paid channel, and because it retains exclusivity over all F1 broadcasts in the country, you won't be able to tune into the race using F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K.

However, in lieu of that, you could live stream the Austrian Grand Prix with a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £10. There is also a month pass available at a reduced price of £25, which will allow you to watch the entire weekend of festivities, and even the next Grand Prix, too.

Just a heads up, though: Now TV isn't available via a web browser, but rather through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV and some smart TVs.

How to watch F1 Austria in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada, though F1 TV Pro remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $5 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

F1 Austria practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

So far, only seven races have been announced for 2020. The season begins with two back-to-back races in Austria, with the second slated for July 12. A week later, the circus goes to Hungary, before taking a two-week break and arriving in Silverstone, for back-to-back British Grand Prix weekends with races on August 2 and August 9.

The rest of August and September see races in Spain, Belgium and Italy, in that order. Formula 1 has only announced these first eight rounds of the season; management says the rest of the calendar will be rolled out in due time, likely to respond to any ongoing setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Here's the schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the July 5 Austrian Grand Prix:

Friday, July 3

Practice 1: 5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. Eastern

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m. Eastern Practice 2: 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Eastern

Saturday, July 4

Practice 3: 6 a.m.-7 a.m. Eastern

6 a.m.-7 a.m. Eastern Qualifying: 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Eastern

Sunday, July 5

Race: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Eastern