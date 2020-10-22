Disney Plus: How to sign up, movies, shows and Mandalorian 2

Disney Plus launched almost a year ago and in that time it's continued to evolve its offerings to keep its place among the best streaming services. And while its success feels a bit inevitable (it's the exclusive home for Disney's vault of movies and shows), Disney is hard at work on the next big hits to follow up Baby Yoda.

Speaking of, The Mandalorian Season 2 is just days away, and we've got our eyes on all the news and rumors. Disney Plus is constantly adding to its library, too. WandaVision arrives in Dec. 2020, and while the The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was expected later this year, its release date has been scrapped for now.

The biggest recent addition to Disney Plus is Mulan, as the live-action adaptation is on Disney's streaming service, provided you're willing to pay more. Yes, Disney's finally jumped into the iPPV terrain. It's going to be free for all Disney Plus members on Dec. 4, but you can pay $30 to see it early.

And that's just the beginning of the list of what makes Disney Plus one of the best streaming services. If you want more info about what makes it so great, read our Disney Plus review.

So, welcome to our guide to everything you need to know about Disney Plus. We're constantly updating this page with details about pricing, deals, supported devices and release dates.

How to sign up for Disney Plus

Disney Plus is now available for all, after its U.K. and Europe launch on March 24. That means anyone in those regions, as well as the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands can sign up here. You'll get the option to save more with the Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, and after you decide, you'll enter your email and billing info and create your account. Check out our guide for how to use Disney Plus to take full advantage.

Unfortunately, there are no more free trials. On April 7, Disney Plus finally completed its current round of rollouts, landing in France after a 2-week delay. The success of Disney Plus is unparalleled, with the latest numbers pointing to the service having racked up 50 million subscribers so far, only 5 months in. That's pretty close to the company's 2024 goal of 60 to 90 million subscribers, though that's still behind Netflix (167 million) and Amazon Prime Video (150 million) — though those services had a huge head start.

The streaming service, which boasts a library of thousands of movies and shows made by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox, offers annual plan options for those looking to save money.

Cord-cutters in the United States might want to check out the details below on the ESPN Plus and Hulu bundles. The latter is especially important for watching series like The Handmaid's Tale, the new High Fidelity series and Rick and Morty — the kind of not-exactly family-friendly content that Disney Plus is primarily comprised of.

Either way, Disney Plus features a mix of classic titles (Cinderella, Toy Story, Star wars) and new programs developed exclusively for Disney Plus (The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical).

Disney Plus movies

Disney Plus' most recent major movie addition was the live-action remake of Mulan, which costs $30 on Disney Plus Premier Access. That's just the big marquee addition, on top of hundreds, if not thousands, of movies. Other recent additions include the feature-length taping of Hamilton, Clouds and The One and Only Ivan.

Disney's vault also offers the big mix of animated films. Those include classics like Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. There are also newer hits like Frozen and Frozen 2, as well as Pixar favorites like Finding Dory and Toy Story 4.

Since Disney owns Lucasfilm, Disney Plus is home to Star Wars films, including the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy and the sequel films. Yes, The Rise of Skywalker is there too, now.

And Disney also owns Marvel, so you can stream Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and most of the other MCU movies (some are still on other streaming services, due to previous licensing deals).

Disney's also bringing its big-screen original films to Disney Plus far ahead of schedule, since the box office has been decimated by regulations related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The company made Frozen 2 available on Disney Plus weeks early. Similarly, Onward, the recent Pixar movie, arrived on April 3.

But while Disney Plus is great for kids and families, adult-oriented content is lacking. For instance, for Valentine's Day, Disney Plus had a sad collection of romantic movies for grown-ups.

Disney Plus shows

Movies are just one part of the Disney Plus library; television series are the other. Disney Plus has both classic TV shows and original shows that it developed exclusively for the service. We just learned that Willow is going to get a sequel that's just for Disney Plus, in the form of a TV series.

The classic shows include Disney Channel faves as well as shows produced by 20th Century Fox, like the entire series of The Simpsons.

Original shows were led by the breakout hit The Mandalorian (Baby Yoda, we love you). Star Wars: The Clone Wars returned for a new season on Disney Plus. Other originals include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Encore and Diary of a Future President.

Another original we've enjoyed is The World According to Jeff Goldblum, where the iconic, whimsical actor learns about surprisingly complicated topics, such as sneakers and ice cream.

More Disney Plus original shows are coming soon as well. Later this year will see the debuts of the first of Marvel's series made for Disney Plus: Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. A Loki series is also in the works for early 2021. Further down the line, Marvel is developing a Ms. Marvel show and a She-Hulk series.

Mandalorian 2

The second season of The Mandalorian is — without a doubt — the biggest upcoming event on the Disney Plus calendar. New trailers have teased the return of Mando and The Child, and we've also heard rumors of Star Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano showing up in this new season.

As you may have guessed, this new season's big mission for Mando is to bring The Child to their home planet. Unsurprisingly, Moff Gideon isn't going to let this happen without a fight. Check out our guide to The Mandalorian season 2 for full details.

Disney Plus price and bundles

Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, which essentially gives you 2 free months. If that's not enough savings, we're tracking the best Disney Plus deals.

Hulu viewers should consider the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle, which costs $12.99 and saves you about $5. But those who don't want ad-supported Hulu can bundle Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with Hulu's ad-free version, and save $6 per month. The same offer is there for those paying for Hulu + Live TV.

Disney Plus international pricing Canada: $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year)

New Zealand: €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year)

Australia: $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year)

New Zealand: $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year)

United Kingdom: £5.99 per month (or £59.99 per year)

The Disney Plus pricing is pretty competitive, and $6 cheaper per month than the $12.99 "Standard" Netflix package most people get (though there's a basic plan with standard definition streaming that costs $8.99 per month, which, no thank you).

Apple TV Plus is even cheaper, at $4.99 per month. Disney CEO Bob Iger defended his service's 28% higher price, arguing that Disney Plus' unique mix of originals and the incomparable Disney library makes the service stand out, even in front of more affordable services. Check out our Disney Plus vs Apple TV Plus face-off guide for more details.

Also, see our Apple TV Plus review to learn about the quality of its shows and the issues with its web streamer.

Disney Plus 2020 and 2021 upcoming titles

On Aug. 13, we learned that we're getting a new Star Wars Holiday Special, but this time it's a LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. In a press release, the company revealed its special fits into the Skywalker Saga chronology by following the aftermath of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and sees "Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force," and that's followed by Rey meeting all the force ghosts of Star Wars past, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda and Obi-Wan.

On CNBC, Disney exec Bob Chapek explained that The Mandalorian Season 2 is still on track for its fall release, as it wrapped filming before the current pandemic forced production to halt for many shows.

The Mandalorian season 2: October 30

October 30 WandaVision: December

December Ralph Breaks the Internet: December 11

December 11 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: TBA (pushed back from Aug. 2020)

TBA (pushed back from Aug. 2020) Loki: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 What If...?: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Hawkeye: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Moon Knight: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Ms. Marvel: TBA 2021

TBA 2021 Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series: TBA

TBA Untitled Cassian Andor series: TBA

Disney Plus review and recommendation

In our Disney Plus review, we gave the service positive marks, naming it one of the best streaming services yet, especially for families. The early hiccups of streaming issues have subsided, and Disney Plus' elegant animated interface continues to charm us.

It doesn't hurt that Disney throws in included 4K Ultra HD resolution and family sharing (up to four devices). Plus, its $6.99 price is hard to argue with, especially now that Disney keeps adding recent movies to it, like Frozen 2.

Disney Plus streaming devices and apps

Disney Plus is available on desktop browsers on Mac and PC. The Disney Plus app is also available on most major streaming-capable devices:

iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Apple TV

Android TV

Fire TV

Fire tablets

Roku

Chromecast

Chromebook

Microsoft Xbox One

PS4

Smart TVs (LG WebOS, Samsung Tizen, Android TV, Vizio SmartCast, Roku TV)

Marvel movies and TV on Disney Plus

The Disney Plus Marvel lineup has assembled, and it's almost complete. After launching with 16 titles, including Tom's Guide favorite: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Disney Plus got Thor: Ragnarok on Dec. 5, and later acquired Black Panther, after its Netflix contract expired.

In terms of MCU Phase 4 programming, we've got The Falcon and the Winter Soldier flying in this August and WandaVision coming in December. Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel are all slated for 2021 at the earliest, and we wouldn't be surprised to see that window slide back, as quarantines are halting production on all sorts of projects.

Check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.

Star Wars movies and shows on Disney Plus

Most of the Star Wars films are on Disney Plus, but we're still waiting on the last chapter of the Skywalker Saga. Currently, we've got the whole original trilogy (Episodes IV through VI), the prequel trilogy (Episodes I through III), The Force Awakens (Episode VII) and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (which dropped on Dec. 26).

Yes, that means we're still trying to figure out when The Rise of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming in October 2020, and Rosario Dawson was just recently cast to portray Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano, who has never appeared in a live action show before.

Folks who just can't wait for more Mando get a little treat on Star Wars Day. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, is an 8-part documentary series that goes behind the scenes of how the hit show was made.

The Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Untitled Cassian Andor series are both up in the air. And while we wait for official release details, we just got a little morsel that sounds plausible.

The Twitter account @starwarstuff credits a French Disney Plus press release with the scoop that "The CASSIAN ANDOR series is set to release in 2021, with the OBI-WAN KENOBI series releasing in 2022."

Disney Plus 4K HDR and downloads

You don't need to concern yourself with spending more to get a more-complete version of Disney Plus. Unlike on Netflix (where you need to spend an extra $5 per month to move from 1080p to 4K), Disney Plus includes Ultra HD streaming and 4 simultaneous streams at its standard price.

Disney Plus also lets you download all of its shows and movies to its apps.