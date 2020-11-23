Best Buy just won Black Friday TV deals with a 70-inch 4K TV for only $529

Black Friday TV deals for big-screen sets don't get better than this. Best Buy has an epic offer on a 70-inch Samsung TV, but we're not sure how long it'll stick around.

Right now Best Buy has the massive 70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV on sale for $529.99. This impressive set costs $749.99 at full price, so you'll save $220 when you act on one of our top Black Friday deals. You can't find a better TV of this size for less anywhere as of this writing.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the Samsung Class 6 70-inch 4K TV on sale for $529. That's $220 off and one of the least-expensive 70-inch name brand TVs we've seen. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz motion rate, and Samsung's Tizen OS. View Deal

If you have the space for this 70-inch TV, it can transform your home entertainment center into a mini movie theater. The best part? No one needs to know your brand-name set came at a fraction of the cost.

This Samsung set runs on the company's Tizen smart TV platform, meaning you'll be able to watch content from most (if not all) of your favorite streaming platforms. Plus, the ultra-fast Crystal Processor will transform everything you watch into crisp 4K quality.

Although it'd be nice if this TV came with more than 2 HDMI ports, we can't really complain given the price. If you're looking for something with more outputs, check out our ongoing coverage of the best TV deals.

We're also keeping tabs on Best Buy Black Friday deals across all your favorite tech categories. Be sure to check back to Tom's Guide for the latest sales ahead of the holiday season.