Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live stream — how to watch Wimbledon Final online

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova match time The Barty vs Pliskova live stream begins today (July 10) at approximately 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST.

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Sling starts as low as $10 for the first month thanks to a current sale. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

It's time for the Ashleigh Barty vs Karolína Plíšková live stream to decide who reaches their goals and who has them snatched away. On one side, we've got the World's No. 1, Barty, looking for her first Wimbledon's singles title. And she's got to take on a former world's No. 1, Plíšková, who's never won a Grand Slam title before.

Looking at their paths to the potential title win, both proved dominant, though Barty had the smoother semifinal win in Thursday's 2021 Wimbledon live stream. She took Angelique Kerber down in the semifinal, 6-3, 7-6 (3), and hasn't lost a set since a tie-breaker in round 1. That's a cadence familiar to the men's side, where Djokovic hasn't dropped a set since his first of Wimbledon.

Plíšková, however, just brought herself out of a 0-1 hole in her semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. That said, Plíšková hadn't dropped a single set before that match.

In their previous head-to-head matchups, Barty took five of their seven matches, with wins in the 2018 US Open and in 2016 at Nottingham.

And don't turn off Wimbledon after it's over, as Sunday's Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream sees the Serb looking for his 20th's Grand Slam title.

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams in the UK are free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams for free on the BBC. The match is set for 2 p.m. BST.

Options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch the Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

After signing up, you just download and install Express VPN on your laptop, phone or other device and select your home location's servers. Then, just boot up the streaming service of your choice, and enjoy Wimbledon like you're back home.

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live stream is on July 10 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT.

Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel, where coverage begins daily at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and Tennis Channel in the Sling Orange package with the Sports Extra add-on. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.