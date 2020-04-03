Apple AirTags 2020 price, release date, news and leaks

Apple AirTags are coming soon, and we have all the latest updates on the release date, price and functionality of Apple's upcoming wireless key finders.

In a video titled "How to erase your iPhone" (which has been removed after its original posting), Apple referred to AirTags by name for just 2 seconds, yet Appleosophy spotted it around the 1:40 mark within the Find My iPhone settings.

Beneath 'Enable Offline Finding,' the onscreen device reads "Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular."

We've known that Apple's wireless key finder uses Ultra Wide Band technology since late summer. But Apple has not confirmed the existence, or name, of AirTags until now.

Apple would look to challenge the Tile Pro to make the best key finder on the market, and it has a good chance if it works seamlessly with the company's ecosystem of devices.

Here's everything else we know about Apple AirTags.

The Apple AirTags 2020 price hasn't been hinted at yet, but key finders usually cost less than $50. If Apple hopes to compete with the likes of Tile and Chipolo, we can expect AirTags to sell in that range, despite Apple's reputation for pricy accessories.

That said, we don't know how many features Apple plans to pack into its AirTags. Factors like a far range, distinct alarm sound, accurate alerts and flawless iOS integration could add value to AirTags.

Apple AirTags will challenge top key finders such as the Tile Mate. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The first hint about AirTags dropped right before the iPhone 11 launch. Few rumors have materialized since then, the standout of which is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo confirming Apple planned to send ultra-wide band chips into production between April and September 2020.

Considering this timeframe, it’s reasonable to expect that the AirTags will be unveiled at Apple’s typical September event when it reveals its latest iPhone and Apple Watch. That's if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't delay Apple's usual fall showcase, of course.

There is a chance we'll learn about AirTags at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, although this event tends to focus on software rather than products.

Scheduled for WWDC:MacBook ProOver-ear headphonesAir TagsMarch 31, 2020

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser believes a WWDC AirTags launch is in the works, but we're a little far away from the annual conference, which is taking place online, to acquire evidence-based leaks.

As we near June, expect to see a surge of news about Apple AirTags. We'll update this hub as we find out more.