10.2-inch iPad just crashed to $249 in epic tablet deal

Although we've seen plenty of cheap iPad deals this month, there have been few noteworthy discounts on Apple's most popular tablet — the 10.2-inch iPad. But now that Memorial Day sales are approaching, things are changing.

Currently, Best Buy has the 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) on sale for $249.99. That's $79 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this iPad. If you need more storage, Best Buy also has the 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $329. That's $100 off Apple's price and a better deal in the long run as you get significantly more storage.

There are lots of things to like about the 10.2-inch iPad other than its low price. It offers a bright and colorful display, as well as support for the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard cover.

However, its biggest selling point is its epic battery life, which lasts nearly 12 hours on a single charge. Whether you're using it for streaming or to keep kids entertained, it should last up to a full day.

The iPad's A10 Fusion chip isn't the newest, but it provides plenty of muscle for most applications, including games like Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart.

These are the best iPad prices we've seen since the holidays, so snatch them up while you can.