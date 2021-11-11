Black Friday TV deal: This 58-inch Fire TV just crashed to $349

Best Buy has been running Black Friday deals all month long, bringing big discounts to great products weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. But you won't want to miss this deal. Today you can get a 58-inch Insignia F30 Fire TV for $230 off the regular price, giving you one of our favorite Amazon-powered smart TVs for much less than the regular price.

The 58-inch Insignia F30 Fire TV is a capable 4K smart TV with great features, including built-in Alexa voice control, DTS Studio sound, basic HDR support and a good looking 60hz display that's great for watching shows, playing games, or streaming the latest movies.

You can buy the 58-inch Insignia F30 Fire TV for $349 at Best Buy , saving big from the regular price of $579.

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice.

The Insignia F30 model line is one of our favorite Fire TVs, thanks to the full-featured and responsive Fire TV OS. In addition to having Alexa baked into the TV, and available for voice control through a microphone-equipped remote, you'll also get all of the major streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV plus, HBO Max and many more. And that's on top of Amazon owned services such as Prime Video and IMDb TV.

When we tested and reviewed the Insignia F30 Fire TV late last year, we loved it. The TV has good basic 4K performance, decent picture quality for the price, and a rich selection of smart features, including the ability to control other smart home devices right from the TV, exactly as you would use an Amazon Alexa Smart speaker to command your many connected gadgets.

The Insignia F30 has held a spot on our list of the best TVs under $500 ever since. It's an excellent bargain at regular price, but this Best Buy deal shaves another $230 off of the price, making it one 4K smart TV sale you don't want to pass up.