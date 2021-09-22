The best Windows 11-ready laptops so far

The best Windows 11-ready laptops will make sure you're ready for Windows 11 when it arrives October 5. All of these recommendations exceed Microsoft's Windows 11 requirements, so you should have no issues running the new operating system.

If you have an older Windows 10 laptop, it might be game over, as the security requirements of Windows 11 means the OS needs certain processor features found in the likes of the Intel Tiger Lake chips. So you may need a new laptop, and we're here to help.

We've pulled together a list of the best Window 11-ready laptops so far based on our testing and reviews. So if you need a new laptop for Windows 11 — or simply want to take this opportunity to buy one — take a look at the machines below.

The best Windows 11-ready laptops you can buy right now

Microsoft recently held a Surface event in which it announced the Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, and the Surface Pro X 2021. All of those are Windows 11-ready, so we could expect to see them pop up on this list when we've had a chance to review them.

In the meantime, Dell's XPS 13 and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 are our top two picks for the best Windows 11-ready laptops, though there are plenty more on this list that are worth your attention. And once Windows 11 fully arrives, expect to see a whole lot more laptops ready for Microsoft's next operating system.

The Dell XPS 13 has long been one our pick for the best laptop, and the latest model has an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor, meaning it's more than ready for Windows 11. What's more, this edition of the XPS 13 is a great laptop, blending a gorgeous display with a small chassis, solid build quality and a very nice keyboard and trackpad.

There's also the new Dell XPS 13 OLED model, which takes this stellar ultraportable and makes it even better, albeit at a premium price. Expect about 8 hours for the OLED version and a superb 11 hours for the LCD model.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 OLED review.

Not interested in OLED? Don't miss our Dell XPS 13 (2020, 11th Gen) review.

2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Best Windows 11-ready laptop for productivity Specifications Display: 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touchscreen CPU: 11-Gen Intel Core i5/i7 | Ryzen 5/7 4000-series GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe or Radeon graphics RAM: 8GB to 32GB Storage: 256GB to 1TB SSD Weight: 2.79 pounds Reasons to buy + Light, slim design + Great speakers + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Needs more ports and better webcam - Thick bezels are an eyesore

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is an excellent Windows 11-ready laptop. It's a lovely rectangle of industrial design that holds one of the best laptop keyboards around. Plus, it comes in 13- and 15-inch models and offers a choice of the latest Intel and Ryzen mobile processors, both of which are ready for Windows 11.

The Surface Laptop 4 also benefits from a lovely 3:2 aspect ratio display, which should be a boon for productivity when you're working in Windows 11. And the solid speakers and nearly 11 hours of battery life are just icing on the ultraportable cake.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review.

3. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Best 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop Specifications Display: 13.3- or 15.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED CPU: Intel Core i7 RAM: 8-16 GB Storage: 512 GB - 1 TB Weight: 3 pounds Size: 14 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches Reasons to buy + Beautiful 1080p display with thin bezels + Great battery life + Comfy S Pen stylus Reasons to avoid - Bad webcam - Screen could be brighter

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a superb 2-in-1 that's fully optimized for Windows 11. It's a lovely thin and light laptop that works with an S Pen stylus and has an impressive AMOLED display with slim bezels. 11th Gen Intel processors with Xe graphics give it plenty of power ready for Windows 11, as well as for tackling all of your work tasks; just don't expect to do any intensive gaming on it.

Other Galaxy Book Pro 360 highlights include a whopping 13.5 hours of battery life and a remarkably thin and sturdy design that weighs just 3 pounds. That's highly portable for a 15-inch laptop.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review.

4. HP Spectre x360 14 The sleekest Windows 11-ready laptop Specifications Display: 14-inch 1920 x 1280 FHD (as tested) or 3000 x 2000 OLED touchscreen CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256GB to 512GB SSD Size: 11.75 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches Weight: 2.95 pounds Reasons to buy + Excellent sound quality + Stellar display + Intuitive touchscreen and pen controls Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Limited port connectivity on lower-priced models

If you want to go down the convertible route with a Windows 11-ready laptop, then HP's Spectre x360 laptops are well worth a look. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review, we were impressed by the 2-in-1's power, display and design, as well as its sound quality and stylus controls.

Granted, the Spectre x360 14 is not cheap and isn't flush with ports. But you're getting a stylish laptop that can pull double duty as a big Windows 11 tablet. Add in more than 12 hours of battery life in our testing and you have a winner.

Read our full HP Spectre x360 14 review.

The Razer Blade 14 is an ideal laptop if you want a device that's got enough power to game on, is Windows 11-ready, and it's still very easy to carry around.

Sporting a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and a 165Hz refresh rate display, the Blade 14 is a compact powerhouse laptop that you won't feel too self-conscious about taking out at a trendy coffee shop to hack out a few emails on. We saw about 6 hours of battery life when web surfing, but expect less endurance when gaming.

Read our full Razer Blade 14 (2021) review.

6. Lenovo Yoga 9i A stellar 2-in-1 laptop for Windows 11 Specifications Display: 14-inch, 1080p Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7 Memory: 16GB of RAM Storage: 512GB SSD Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches Weight: 3 pounds Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, headphone jack Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Colorful 1080p display + Hundreds less than competitors Reasons to avoid - Limited ports - No IR webcam

For its price, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a great 2-in-1 complete with the latest Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, so it's ready for Windows 11 and has plenty of RAM and storage space.

In fact, it's one of our picks for the best 2-in-1 laptops, offering good battery life, a colorful display, an amazing rotating speaker and fast performance. It's also an attractive laptop with a solid keyboard and stylus support. The only strikes against this Windows 11-ready system are its thin port selection and a display that could be brighter.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga 9i review.