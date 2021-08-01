The best touchscreen laptops in 2021

The best touchscreen laptops have responsive, accurate screens that make swiping and tapping your way through work or play feel natural. Their displays are bright and vibrant, and they're often mounted on a 360-degree hinge that lets them flip over for use as tablets.

Touchscreen laptops have improved by leaps and bounds in recent years as Windows and Chrome OS have been refined for touch input. Now there's a bumper crop of options available to you when you're in the market for a new portable PC with a touchscreen, and many of them rank among the best laptops you can buy.

What are the best touchscreen laptops?

Right now the best touchscreen laptop overall is the Dell XPS 13, which packs speedy components and a gorgeous 13-inch touchscreen with nearly non-existent bezels into a svelte, lightweight design. Plus, it has great battery life. If you can afford the more expensive model with a 3.5K OLED touchscreen, it's well worth the expense because of its superb color reproduction and contrast.

If you love the idea of an OLED touchscreen laptop but want something that can convert into a big tablet, you'd be happier with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. It has a beautiful 15-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen, great battery life and enough computing muscle to handle all your daily tasks. Plus, it comes with a stylus that's great for doodling on the screen -- though sadly there's no handy compartment on the laptop to hold it when not in use.

If your budget is tight, we recommend considering either the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 or the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. Both are surprisingly capable touchscreen Chromebooks that cost less than $500; the former is a bit more expensive but packs a powerful Intel Core i5 CPU and a great screen, while the latter is a less powerful Chrome tablet that's much cheaper (often under $300) and ships with a decent keyboard cover included.

The best touchscreen laptops for back to school

Back to school season has arrived, and that means you may be on the hunt for a new touchscreen laptop that can meet the demands of a full day on campus. As more and more schools open up in-person classes again, it's important to invest in a competent laptop that's light and efficient enough to carry all day without worrying about needing a charger.

Given those criteria, the Dell XPS 13 recommended above is also a great choice for students who can afford it. It's slim and light enough that you won't notice it in a backpack, and it's powerful and long-lived enough for a full day at school.

However, if the XPS 13's $1,000+ price tag is more than you're interested in spending, or if you'd prefer a Chromebook, we recommend the Google Pixelbook Go. At just over $600 and 2.3 pounds it's lighter and cheaper than most touchscreen laptops, but it still offers excellent battery life, great performance, and a colorful, responsive touchscreen.

The best touchscreen laptops you can buy today

(Image credit: Future)

1. Dell XPS 13 The best touchscreen laptop Specifications Display: 13.4 inches; 1920x1080, 3840x2160, or 3.5K OLED CPU: 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-i7 GPU: Intel UHD to Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB-16GB Storage: 256GB-2TBGB SSD Weight: 2.64 pounds Reasons to buy + Gorgeous, immersive display + Comfortable keyboard + Great overall performance + Slim, attractive chassis Reasons to avoid - Slim port selection - Grainy 720p webcam

The Dell XPS 13 is a popular machine here at Tom's Guide, and it's the best touchscreen laptop because it's a strong performer that packs a beautiful display into a slim, lightweight design.

The 1,920 x 1,200 touchscreen on the 2020 model we tested felt accurate and easy to use. Plus, in 2021 Dell began offering the XPS 13 with an optional 3.5K OLED touchscreen that's just as accurate and a lot more beautiful. If you can afford it (it's usually a couple hundred bucks extra, around the same price as the non-OLED 4K touchscreen configuration) it's well worth the investment, as the OLED's deep, inky blacks, vibrant colors, and high contrast ratios really shine when mounted in the XPS 13's thin-bezelled InfinityEdge design. We like it so much we gave the XPS 13 the awards for best laptop display and best laptop overall in our Tom's Guide Awards 2021.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 OLED review.

Not interested in OLED? Don't miss our Dell XPS 13 (2020) review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 The best touchscreen 2-in-1 Specifications Display: 13.3- or 15.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED CPU: Intel Core i7 RAM: 8-16 GB Storage: 512 GB - 1 TB Weight: 3 pounds Size: 14 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches Reasons to buy + Beautiful 1080p display with thin bezels + Great battery life + Comfy S Pen stylus Reasons to avoid - Bad webcam - Screen could be brighter

With its beautiful AMOLED touchscreen, excellent battery life, and comfortable S Pen stylus, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the best 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for creatives, students, and professionals who like to take notes or doodle.

While the webcam is disappointing, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 unites some of the latest and greatest Windows ultraportable components with the Super AMOLED display tech and Galaxy device ecosystem Samsung is known for — though that last part may be more hassle than help if you're not already a Galaxy device owner. If you're in the market for a new touchscreen laptop that can convert into (a slightly large and unwieldy) tablet, this is currently our top recommendation.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Best touchscreen laptop for productivity Specifications Display: 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 touchscreen CPU: 11-Gen Intel Core i5/i7 | Ryzen 5/7 4000-series GPU: Integrated Intel Iris Xe or Radeon graphics RAM: 8GB to 32GB Storage: 256GB to 1TB SSD Weight: 2.79 pounds Reasons to buy + Very comfy keyboard + Great speakers + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Needs more ports - Thick bezels - Needs a better webcam

If you're looking for a premium Windows touchscreen laptop to get work done from anywhere, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the way to go. It has a nice responsive touchscreen and a comfy keyboard with well-sized, satisfying keys. Plus, it packs competent components into a thin, light chassis, and it comes with a clean bloatware-free Windows 10 install.

Add in its respectable 10-plus hour battery life and the touchscreen's tall 3:2 display ratio, which can help you read and edit documents more comfortably, and you have a great notebook for getting things done on the go. The speakers are pretty good, too; in fact, this is one of the best-sounding laptops around.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Asus ZenBook Duo 14 The best touchscreen laptop for when you absolutely, positively must have two touchscreens Specifications Display: 13.4‑inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 Memory: 8GB to 32GB Storage: 512GB to 1TB Dimensions: 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches Weight: 3.5 pounds Reasons to buy + Useful ScreenPad Plus display + Snappy overall performance + Solid battery life Reasons to avoid - Ergonomically difficult - Display could be brighter

The Asus ZenBook Duo 14 is great for anyone who needs two touchscreens on their laptop, because Asus has embedded a 12-inch touchscreen above the keyboard. It might seem like a gimmick, but in our hands-on testing we found it's actually a great home for secondary applications like as Spotify, Slack, Discord and more. It can also be used by creative apps from the likes of Adobe, who put touch controls there.

On top of that, its performance is speedy and competitive with the XPS 13, which it trades rounds with in head-to-head comparison. Plus, its battery life is long — especially when you realize it's got two screens to light up.

The big downside, though, is that there's almost no room on the keyboard deck for you to rest your wrists, making the ZenBook Duo 14 a bit ergonomically unfriendly. But if you invest in an external wrist rest, you should be good.

Read our full Asus ZenBook Duo 14 review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Lenovo Chromebook Duet The best cheap touchscreen Chromebook Specifications Display: 10.1 inches, 1920x1200 CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB eMMC, 128GB eMMC Dimensions: 9.64 x 6.66 x 0.71 inches (docked) Weight: 2 pounds (docked) Reasons to buy + Epic battery life + Colorful Full HD screen + Keyboard is included Reasons to avoid - That keyboard is also kinda cramped - Hinge is a little weak

We love the Lenovo Chromebook Duet because it's a surprisingly competent Chrome tablet given its remarkably affordable $279 price tag, and it comes with a free detachable keyboard that you can use to turn it into a totally serviceable Chromebook.

The touchscreen is accurate and responsive no matter how you use it, and it looks nice and sharp to boot. Plus, it's got great battery life, lasting nearly 13 hours in our in-house battery tests.

Read our full Lenovo Chromebook Duet review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano The best ultraportable touchscreen laptop Specifications Display: 13 inches; 2K CPU: Intel Core i5-1130G7 | Intel Core i7-1160G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 256 - 1TB SSD Weight: 2 pounds Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Lightweight + 2K, anti-glare display Reasons to avoid - Limited ports - Dull sound

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is one of the best touchscreen laptops when weight is key, because it manages to pack highly performant components into a slim, 2-pound chassis. The touchscreen feels comfortable to use, as does the snappy keyboard, and its 12-hour battery life (based on our in-house battery testing) helps you carry it all day without worrying about bringing a charger.

You can get the ThinkPad X1 Nano for around $1,500 too, which is a pretty good price for what you get. You just might need to pack a USB-C hub, though, as the X1 Nano's a little light on ports.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Dell XPS 15 (2020) The best 15-inch touchscreen laptop Specifications Display: 15.6 inches; 1080p or 4K CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 GPU: Intel UHD / Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD Weight: 4-4.5 pounds Reasons to buy + Gorgeous, immersive display + Great overall performance + Comfortable keyboard and touchpad Reasons to avoid - So-so battery life - Gets loud under pressure

The Dell XPS 15 offers all the virtues of the XPS 13, but with a larger 4K touchscreen that feels responsive to the touch and makes navigating Windows via touch feel fluid and natural.

Don’t let its slim and stylish design fool you, either — the Dell XPS 15 2020 is an absolute workhorse. Its 10th Gen Intel Core processors are no longer cutting-edge but the XPS 15 can still juggle multiple tasks with ease, and its optional Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU gives it some serious gaming muscle. Factor in a pair of impressively loud speakers and solid battery life for a 4K laptop, and the new XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops you can buy.

Read our full Dell XPS 15 (2020) review.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Google Pixelbook Go The best touchscreen laptop for students Specifications Display: 13.3 inches; 1080p or 4K CPU: Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 GPU: Intel UHD 615 GPU RAM: 8GB / 16GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Weight: 2.3 pounds Reasons to buy + Sleek, minimalist design + Bright, colorful panel + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - No USB-A ports - So-so audio

The highly portable Google Pixelbook Go is a touchscreen Chromebook with a slim, lightweight design that weighs just over 2 pounds and a rubberized, easy-to-grip chassis that comes in sleek Just Black and Not Pink paint jobs. The quiet, comfortable keyboard is pretty nice, too.

The Pixelbook Go is a great touchscreen laptop for students who need a Chromebook because it offers long battery life (11+ hours), solid performance, a bright, colorful display and a responsive touchscreen. If you've got over $600 to spend, this is one of the best Chromebooks yet for those willing to dip into the premium range. Just be aware that the Pixelbook Go is a bit short on ports, and doesn't fold into tablet mode like its bigger Pixelbook brother does.

Read our full Google Pixelbook Go review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. HP Elite Dragonfly Best touchscreen business laptop Specifications Display: 13.3 inches; 1920x1200 or 3840x2160 CPU: 8th-Gen Intel Core i3 / i5 / i7 GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB SSD Weight: 2.5 pounds Reasons to buy + Beautiful, eye-catching design + Epic battery life (with optional upgrade) + Bright and colorful screen + Comfortable keyboard Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a touchscreen 2-in-1 with one of the most stunning designs we've ever seen on a laptop, sporting incredibly thin edges that measure just 0.6 inches in thickness and a deep blue coat of paint that looks refreshing, mesmerizing and professional all at once. And while the Dragonfly is wonderfully light at 2.5 pounds, it also feels impressively sturdy, has an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and uses recycled ocean-bound plastics to help the environment.

Performance and features-wise, this beauty is a beast. Its stunning 13.3-inch touchscreen crushed our color and brightness tests, and it helps make TV and movies look great. Its Intel CPUs are beefy enough to handle business-grade workloads without issues, and its keyboard is one of the most pleasant we've ever typed on. HP Elite Dragonfly also offers over 12 hours of battery life, so you can carry it through a day of meetings without needing to worry about running dry. The Dragonfly is on the expensive side with a starting price of $1,629, but those who are willing to pay a premium will be rewarded with one of the best touchscreen laptops on the market.

Read our full HP Elite Dragonfly review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Lenovo Yoga 9i The best all-around touchscreen 2-in-1 Specifications Display: 14-inch, 1080p Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7 Memory: 16GB of RAM Storage: 512GB SSD Size: 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches Weight: 3 pounds Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, headphone jack Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Colorful 1080p display + Hundreds less than competitors Reasons to avoid - Limited ports - No IR webcam

The Lenovo Yoga 9i entered a crowded field of 2-in-1s and made a splash with a competitive price. Not only does it have latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor, a built-in stylus and long battery life, but its display is plenty colorful and its neat rotating speaker packs a ton of punch.

And, yes, its port selection may be a little thin, and its display could stand to be slightly brighter. But when it's often on sale for hundreds of dollars less than similarly-specced laptop from HP and Dell, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a serious competitor for your investment. If you need a well-rounded touchscreen laptop with great speakers that converts into a tablet, the Yoga 9i is an excellent choice.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

11. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Best touchscreen 2-in-1 when battery life is key Specifications Display: 15.6" QLED (1920 x 1080 pixels) CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (Ice Lake) Memory: 12 GB RAM Storage: 512 GB SSD Weight: 3.4 pounds Size: 14 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches Reasons to buy + Amazing battery life + Striking blue design + Built-in S-Pen Reasons to avoid - Hinge could be stronger - Fingerprint reader disrupts typing - QLED display could be better

From its bright 15-inch touchscreen to its strong performance and even more striking color, the Galaxy Book Flex is a great 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop, and its nifty Qi-charging touchpad offers the kind of unique functionality we’d like to see other laptop makers attempt.

We also love the Galaxy Book Flex's fantastic endurance and solid performance, but there are some asterisks getting in the way. Specifically, its keyboard takes some getting used to, thanks to a questionably-placed fingerprint reader and shallow keys. Still, if you need a great touchscreen 2-in-1 with the longest battery life on the market (the Flex lasted an amazing 15 hours and 44 minutes in our battery test) this is the laptop for you.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book Flex review.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

12. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Specifications Display: 13.5 inches; 2256x1504 CPU: Intel Core i5-10210U GPU: Intel UHD RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Weight: 3 pounds Reasons to buy + Great battery life + Affordable + Bright and colorful display Reasons to avoid - Speakers could be better - Small-sized keyboard

Acer serves up the trifecta of fast, long-lasting and affordable with the Chromebook Spin 713. This sleek silver touchscreen laptop weighs just 3 pounds, and it offers incredible performance for a Chromebook thanks to its Intel Core i5 CPU. Plus, it has a surprisingly bright and colorful display.

We'd rank it higher were its speakers a bit stronger, or its keyboard a little larger. Still, the Chromebook Spin 713 is more than deserving of a spot on this list of the best laptops around. It delivers great value for its $629 asking price — and it often gets put on sale at lower prices.

Read our full Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review.

How we test the best touchscreen laptops

To find the best touchscreen laptop, we run every machine we review through a rigorous suite of benchmarks and real-world tests to gauge how it will perform during everyday use.

When they arrive at our lab we measure the average brightness and color quality of each laptop's display using our in-house light meter and colorimeter. For general performance, we run our machines through tests that include Geekbench 5 (CPU performance), as well as various 3DMark tests to measure graphics capabilities. We also run a file transfer test to measure how fast a machine's hard drive is, and a custom battery test that has the machine browse the internet over Wi-Fi until it runs out of juice.

After we've run our suite of lab tests the laptop is delivered to one of our crack reviewers for hands-on testing. This involves at least a week of daily use, during which the reviewer tests how well the laptop stands up to everything from working remotely to watching movies, playing games, listening to music, and creating content. Each reviewer also tests how effective and comfortable the laptop is during daily use, evaluating the design and accuracy of the keyboard, touchpad, and touchscreen.