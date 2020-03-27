The best Alexa compatible devices in 2020

The best Alexa compatible devices let you get so much more out of Amazon's voice assistant. By connecting smart lights, locks, speakers, TVs, and more to Alexa, you can control them using your voice.

Even better, though, is that once you connect your smart home devices to Alexa, you can control them without having to say anything at all. That's because within the Alexa app, you can create so-called Routines, which can automatically trigger various smart home gadgets based on the conditions you set, making your home safer and more efficient.

For example, you can have Alexa turn on your smart lights if it hears your smoke detector, or change the temperature on your thermostat when you leave or return home. Or maybe you just want to Netflix and chill; you can use an Alexa-compatible device to find your favorite show.

However, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of smart home devices that work with Alexa, and advertise as such on Amazon. And while all purport that they're the best, most don't live up to that claim. So we've done the testing for you to come up with this list of the best Alexa compatible devices.

What are the best Alexa compatible devices?

Because they span so many categories, from lights to locks to garage door openers, there's no one best Alexa compatible device. However, after testing hundreds of options, we've picked some of the best Alexa compatible devices across a range of product types and uses.

One of the best Alexa compatible devices is, actually, one that has Alexa built in. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a streaming device that plugs into your TV and lets you access content in 4K HDR from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and dozens upon dozens of other streaming services. Because the Fire TV Cube is Alexa-enabled, you can use your voice not only to control other smart home devices, but playback of shows on your television, too.

Chances are, if you want to set up a smart home, one of the first things you'll want are smart lights. We recommend the Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit as the best Alexa compatible smart lights; while these lights require you to set up a small Wi-Fi bridge, Philips' lights not only look great, but come with an incredible amount of customization options. For example, you can set the Philips Hue lights to turn on randomly when you're away, so it looks like you're home, or have the lights turn on and off at set times. And, they work with a huge range of other smart home devices, too.

Of all the various smart home devices, smart plugs are the most ubiquitous, but the best Alexa compatible smart plug is the WeMo Mini. We like its slim profile, its Home/Away mode, and the fact that in addition to Alexa, it also works with Google Assistant and Siri, so you have plenty of options when it comes to the voice assistant you want to use.

The best Alexa compatible devices you can buy today

Amazon Fire TV Cube (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Amazon Fire TV Cube

The best Alexa compatible device for streaming

Number of Apps: Hundreds | Size: 3.4 x 3.4 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 16.4 oz

Speedy performance

Alexa's cable box controls are great

Great 4K HDR picture quality

Home screen can't be edited, packs ads

Awkward Ethernet adapter

Like its predecessor, the Fire TV, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is one of the best streaming devices and best Alexa-compatible devices around. It lets you use Amazon's assistant to control your TV, cable box and other streaming equipment. It comes with an intuitive interface, excellent 4K HDR picture quality, and every streaming app from Hulu to Sling and DirecTV Now.

As a bonus, the Fire TV Cube ships with a new-and-improved Alexa remote, so you can still navigate manually if Amazon's voice assistant can't find what you're looking for (or if you don't feel like talking). Priced around $120, the Fire TV Cube is one of the more expensive streaming devices, so shoppers on a budget should check out our how to use the Fire TV Stick guide to master the more affordable Alexa-compatible Amazon streaming device.

Read our full Amazon Fire TV Cube review.

Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit (Image credit: Philips)

2. Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

The best Alexa compatible smart lights

Light bulbs included: Two | Wi-Fi bridge required?: Yes | Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, Xfinity, more

Comprehensive app

Works with a ton of smart-home systems

Dimmable

Requires hub

There are a lot of smart lights that work with Alexa, but we think the best Alexa compatible devices of this ilk are the Philips Hue smart lights. That's because Philips has the widest range of bulb types, and the Hue app lets you do far more with those lights than ones from other companies.

Philips sells several different types of smart lights, but the company's basic Hue White Starter kit includes two bulbs as well as a small hub that links the lights to your Wi-Fi. From there, you can command Alexa to dim the lights, and the bulbs will respond. The bulbs in this kit don't change color, though; for that, you'll want the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulb starter kit. In fact, Philips makes a wide range of smart LEDs and light fixtures; check out our guide to Philips Hue lights to see what each does.

Read our full Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit review .

LIFX Mini (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Lifx Mini

Best Alexa compatible Wi-Fi smart lights

Light bulbs included: One | Wi-Fi bridge required?: No | Works with: Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT

No hub required

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and more

Includes many smart features

Fits in small lamps

Expensive

When it comes to the best Alexa compatible devices, Philips Hue lights are tops, but they require you to also install a bridge for you to control them. By comparison, the LIFX Mini smart bulb can connect directly to your Wi-Fi network, which can make setup much easier. At just 2.2 inches long, the LIFX Mini bulbs will fit in a variety of desk lamps and small light fixtures.

Using Alexa, you can turn the LIFX lights on and off, and set their brightness, color and schedule. You can also produce a number of cool lighting effects, too: The bulbs can flicker like a candle, flicker out for a spooky effect, strobe, and even change color with the beat of your music. In addition to Alexa, LIFX’s bulbs work with Homekit, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Read our full LIFX Mini review .

WeMo Mini (Image credit: WeMo)

4. WeMo Mini

The best Alexa compatible smart plug

Size: 3.8 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches | Works With: Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, IFTTT | Electrical rating: 120V~/15A/60Hz/1800W

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit

Home/Away Mode

Wider than most smart plugs

Of all smart home products, smart plugs are the most plentiful, as they're cheap and easy to make. A lot of them work with Alexa, too. But the WeMo Mini smart plug makes our list of the best Alexa compatible devices because of its great design, excellent app, and the fact that it works with more than just Amazon's assistant.

Plug a lamp or coffee maker into the WeMo Mini, and you can control it remotely from your smartphone, or create a schedule for it to turn on and off automatically. We like that it also has a Home/Away mode, too. In addition to working with Alexa, the Mini is also compatible with HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Read our full WeMo Mini review .

August Smart Lock Pro (Image credit: August)

5. August Smart Lock Pro

The best Alexa compatible smart lock

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave Plus | Number Pad: Optional | Alarm: No | Codes: Unlimited | App: Yes

Easy to install

Works with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, Z-Wave, Nest, IFTTT, and more

Flexible settings

Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

No built-in alarm

"Alexa, lock the doors." No more wondering if the front door is bolted shut for the night. The August Smart Lock Pro was one of the first smart locks to work with Alexa, and is still one of the best Alexa compatible devices. In fact, it's one of the best smart locks , period. The third-generation August Lock Pro is bundled with the Connect accessory, which lets you link the lock with Alexa. If you've got a tighter budget, the $119 August Smart Lock is also an excellent device that works with Alexa, but you'll need to purchase the Connect Wi-Fi bridge separately.

August recently announced a newer version, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock , which is 45 percent smaller and has Wi-Fi built in. It will be available later this spring.

Read our full review of the August Smart Lock Pro.

Ecobee 5th generation smart thermostat (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Ecobee 5th Generation Thermostat

The best smart thermostat with Alexa

Works With: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Logitech, Wink, IFTTT | Remote Sensors: Yes | Self-Installation: Yes | Motion Activation: Yes | Works Offline: Yes

Full Alexa support

Improved remote sensors

Works with Spotify

Large

Big bezel

Ecobee's 5th-generation smart thermostat makes our list of the best Alexa compatible devices because among other things, it has Alexa built in. So, if you want to interact with Amazon's assistant, but don't want to install a separate smart speaker, you can simply use this thermostat.

With the Ecobee 5th generation smart thermostat, you get all of Alexa's features, including calling, messaging, and Drop-In. The new Ecobee also has a much better speaker and Spotify support, so it's now ok—but not great—for playing tunes if you're looking for a device to provide some background music. Most importantly, the new Ecobee has redesigned remote sensors that have much better range and battery life.

Read our full Ecobee 5 smart thermostat review

Arlo Q camera (Image credit: Netgear)

7. Arlo Q

The best Alexa compatible home security camera

Video resolution: 1080p/30fps | Field of view: 130 degrees | Night vision: 25 feet | Audio: half duplex | Local Storage: none | Battery Powered: no | Weather resistant: No | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT | Cloud Storage: seven days' footage free; longer periods start at $10/month

Sharp 1080p camera

130-degree field of view

2-way audio

Indoor use only

Needs to be plugged in to work

The Arlo Q is the best home security camera for its ease of use and great 1080p video, day or night. It also comes with a generous 7-day storage plan, even if you don't sign up for one of Arlo's security camera cloud storage plans.

If you have an Alexa device with a display, such as the Amazon Echo Show or an Amazon Fire TV, you can ask Alexa to stream a live feed from the Arlo Q, which is handy if you're in one room of your house but want to hear what's going on elsewhere. However, the Arlo Q is an indoor-only camera; for weather-resistant models, check out our best home security cameras page.

Read our full Arlo Q review.

LG C9 OLED TV (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. LG C9 OLED TV

The best Alexa compatible smart 4K TV

Screen Size: 65 Inches | Resolution: 3,840 x2,160 | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | Ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB | Audio: 2.2 channels, 2 x 40-W speakers x/20-W woofer | Smart TV Software: webOS 4.0 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches [w/o stand] | Weight: 55.6 pounds [ w/o stand]

Impeccable OLED display

Great sound

Solid smart-TV features

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in

Expensive

LG's C9 OLED TV is one of the best TVs we’ve reviewed due to its truly impressive display in a super-sleek design, but what makes this one of the best Alexa compatible devices is that Amazon's assistant is baked in, letting you can turn your TV on and off, adjust the brightness, switch channels, change volume, and even initiate YouTube streaming using nothing but your voice.

This 4K set also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, as well as HDMI 2.1. But TVs are more than just picture quality, and LG’s ThinQ AI makes this set truly smart. Don’t like Amazon? The C9 supports Google Assistant too.

Read our full LG C9 OLED TV review .

Sonos Beam (Image credit: Future)

9. Sonos Beam

The best Alexa compatible soundbar

Size: 25.6 x 3.9 x 2.7 inches, 6.2 pounds | Inputs/Outputs: HDMI Arc, optical audio, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2 | Audio Channels: Stereo | Bluetooth: No

Easy set up

Alexa inside

Wide soundstage

Bass lacks detail

No Bluetooth audio

Like the Sonos One, the $399 Sonos Beam soundbar Is one of the best Alexa compatible devices because it has Alexa built right in. Not only is this device a high-quality Sonos smart speaker with four full-range woofers, but it also has an HDMI ARC port, which helps sync the speaker's audio to your TV.

At 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep, the Beam is pretty compact for a soundbar, so it will fit on most TV stands. As with other Sonos devices, you can use the Beam to play music even when your TV is off, and you can stream from hundreds of sources via Sonos' app. While it lacks the bass oomph of the larger Sonos Playbase, this is an excellent soundbar for less than $400.

Read our full review of the Sonos Beam.

Simplisafe Essentials (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Simplisafe Essentials

The best Alexa compatible DIY home security kit

Professional Monitoring / Monthly Price: $14.99-$49.99 | Number of Sensors Included: 4 | Cellular Backup: Yes | Battery Backup: Yes | Smart Home Compatibility: Alexa, Nest, IFTTT

Easy to install

Keypad remote is familiar

Alarm is very loud

Limited third-party device support

Remote access available only with professional monitoring

SimpliSafe is one of the best DIY home security systems because it's a cinch to set up, has a ton of options when it comes to sensors and accessories—it even has its own smart lock—and offers optional professional monitoring for a reasonable price. But it's also one of the best Alexa compatible devices because you can use Amazon's assistant to arm your Simplisafe system as you walk out the door.

Simplisafe Essentials costs around $200, and comes with a base station, a keypad, three door/window sensors, and a motion detector; you can purchase additional sensors if you so choose. Simplisafe's professional monitoring fees start at $15/month, but if you want features such as smart home connectivity with Alexa, August, and Google Assistant, the fee increases to $25 per month.

Read our full Simplisafe Essentials review.

How to pick the best Alexa compatible devices for you

Just about every smart home product works with Alexa, so knowing which are the best can be tricky. Things you'll want to consider include the following:



Design: Is this a well-made product? In the case of a smart plug, for instance, is it slim enough so that it doesn't block your other outlet?

Functionality: What features does the smart home device have? If it's a smart plug or a smart light, does it have a Home/Away feature, and can you schedule it to turn on at sunset?

Price: Often, the cheapest smart home device is not the best. You may be tempted by a $10 gadget, but make sure it meets your needs before buying it.

How we test the best Alexa compatible smart home devices

When reviewing any smart home device, we look at a few things before assigning it a rating:

Ease of setup : How simple is the device to install?

: How simple is the device to install? Features : What features does the device have relative to others in its price range?

: What features does the device have relative to others in its price range? Performance: Does it actually work as advertised? Is its app easy to use, with a sensible layout?

Does it actually work as advertised? Is its app easy to use, with a sensible layout? Price: How expensive is it when compared to similar devices? While this isn't the most critical criteria, it is a factor in its final rating.