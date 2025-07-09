13 Amazon devices starting at less than $20 worth buying in the big Prime Day sale
Stock up now before everyone else catches on
Prime Day is well underway and Amazon's biggest sale of the year is delivering serious savings on its most popular devices. From Fire TV Sticks and Echo speakers to smart security cameras and tablets, there's never been a better time to finally upgrade your tech setup.
I've combed through today's deals to find 13 devices that made me stop hesitating and start shopping. Right now, standout deals include the Blink Mini 2 at just $19 and the Echo Show 8 at $109.
With smart home tech this cheap, there's no reason to keep putting off those upgrades. These Prime Day deals are too good to pass up.
Echo speaker deals
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers. Check out our Echo Pop review to see why it's one of the best smart speakers.
Amazon's Echo Dot is one of its most compact and budget-friendly smart speakers. This 36% discount will snag you the most recent version of this discreet speaker for just $31, with two color options to choose from.
The Echo Spot brings something fresh to smart displays with its unique round screen. Perfect for bedside tables or kitchen counters, it delivers quick weather updates, time checks, and notifications without dominating your space. That circular design gives it personality while still packing all the Alexa smarts you'd expect.
Echo Show Deals
Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 finds that sweet spot between useful and unobtrusive on your nightstand or counter. Its 5-inch screen handles everything from morning weather checks to video calls with family. Note: It's been cheaper before, but this is still an excellent deal for this display.
Taking the top spot in our best smart displays guide, the Echo Show 8 nails the Goldilocks principle of smart displays: not too big, not too small, just right. The 8-inch screen balances viewing comfort with counter space perfectly. The camera tracks you during calls, and speakers deliver solid audio for music or podcasts.
Security deals
The Blink Mini 2 proves that good things come in small packages. This tiny but mighty camera works equally well inside or outside, rain or shine. Its color night vision and person detection features punch well above its weight class, delivering smart security without the premium price tag.
The Blink Video Doorbell runs for two years on three AA batteries, which is honestly impressive. You get head-to-toe HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Setup takes minutes whether you wire it or go wireless. Works with Alexa and includes everything you need to start.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is the company's fourth generation wireless smart security camera — and our favorite budget home security camera — that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.
This security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. The sale drops the Blink Outdoor 4 camera bundle by 62% to just $99 for Prime Day.
Streaming device deals
Voted best Fire TV streaming device in our guide, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max lets you stream content with better Wi-Fi performance and faster app launching than previous models. The voice remote makes finding content easy, while gaming features add extra value.
A powerhouse for entertainment and productivity, the Fire HD 10 boasts a vibrant 10-inch display and speedy performance. At 50% off, it’s a steal for streaming, browsing, and Alexa-enabled multitasking.
Kindle deals
The all-new Kindle Colorsoft is available in a bundle that includes the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB), a plant-based leather cover, and a wireless charging dock. By bundling these items together, you'll save 42%.
Smart plug deals
We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It is currently listed for around 50% off, so it's a great deal to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
