The excellent LG C6 OLED TV is 50% off, plus other epic OLED TV deals from $799
I've never seen OLED TV prices this cheap before Black Friday
November is hands-down the best month of the year to buy a new TV. Whether you're prepping for the release of GTA 6 or looking for the best TV-viewing experience possible, November is when you'll find the biggest discounts.
I've been tracking TV deals for over 10 years and I used to recommend people wait for Black Friday proper before making a TV purchase. However, these days I start seeing great deals as early as October.
For example, right now you can get the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy or Amazon. This is the cheapest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice TV and it's such a great deal because it's actually cheaper than the smaller 42-inch and 48-inch models. That's not the only incredible OLED TV deal right now. Keep scrolling to see my top picks.
Quick Links
- 4K OLED TVs: from $599 @ Best Buy
- 4K OLED TVs: from $899 @ Amazon
- LG 55" B6E 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Roku 55" Pro Series 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Best Best TV Deals
The LG B6E is a more affordable version of the award-winning B6. The main difference is that the latter sports a few extra features to make the most of standard def content as well as LG's Smart Remote, whereas the B6E does not. (It includes a standard remote). Otherwise, you get the same great panel and performance. The B6E supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price.
Roku's first foray into the world of OLED blends one of the best streaming platforms with self-lit pixels, perfect black levels, and all of the benefits that come with OLED display technology. In our Roku Pro Series OLED TV review we said rich color, a smooth 120Hz panel, and great gaming performance make it one of the better budget OLEDs we've tested. My only hesitation is that this TV dropped to $699 during Amazon's Big Deal Days, which means it could hit that price point again on Black Friday. In which case the 65-inch TV for $999 would be the safer bet as I don't foresee the bigger TV getting significantly cheaper.
The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.