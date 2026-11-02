November is hands-down the best month of the year to buy a new TV. Whether you're prepping for the release of GTA 6 or looking for the best TV-viewing experience possible, November is when you'll find the biggest discounts.

I've been tracking TV deals for over 10 years and I used to recommend people wait for Black Friday proper before making a TV purchase. However, these days I start seeing great deals as early as October.

For example, right now you can get the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy or Amazon. This is the cheapest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice TV and it's such a great deal because it's actually cheaper than the smaller 42-inch and 48-inch models. That's not the only incredible OLED TV deal right now. Keep scrolling to see my top picks.

Best Best TV Deals

LG 55" B6E 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $799 at Best Buy The LG B6E is a more affordable version of the award-winning B6. The main difference is that the latter sports a few extra features to make the most of standard def content as well as LG's Smart Remote, whereas the B6E does not. (It includes a standard remote). Otherwise, you get the same great panel and performance. The B6E supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price.